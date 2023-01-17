ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky regulators seize bourbon from Louisville, Lexington shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky alcoholic beverage regulators on Tuesday raided the Louisville and Lexington locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a specialty bourbon shop, seizing “numerous” bourbon bottles and other evidence of suspected “improper” purchases and sales, according to state officials. The Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit on Taylor Boulevard, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12. Police said Roach was hit by a passenger...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is

Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY

