Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators seize bourbon from Louisville, Lexington shops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky alcoholic beverage regulators on Tuesday raided the Louisville and Lexington locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a specialty bourbon shop, seizing “numerous” bourbon bottles and other evidence of suspected “improper” purchases and sales, according to state officials. The Kentucky...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
wdrb.com
Redbud Dining Room in Germantown announces imminent closure 'with the heaviest of hearts'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After less than a year in business, a Germantown restaurant and dance hall announced it will soon shut its doors. Redbud Dining Room, which opened in July 2022, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was "with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the imminent closure of Redbud."
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
wdrb.com
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
WLKY.com
Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
wdrb.com
Louisville FCA's Dads and Daughters adds another session after evening dance sells out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dance designed to bring families together has proven to be so popular that tickets have already sold out, so organizers decided to schedule another session. The Louisville chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes teamed up with more than 20 area churches to holds its...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit on Taylor Boulevard, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12. Police said Roach was hit by a passenger...
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
wdrb.com
Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
spectrumnews1.com
The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is
Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
WLKY.com
LMPD releases video of driver they say was involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is releasing video of the driver they say ran down a man in a downtown crosswalk and took off. It happened early Sunday at 3rd and Jefferson streets. Watch video of the driver running away in the player above. A short time later, just before...
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for help finding 33-year-old woman last seen in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman. LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022. She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.
Comments / 0