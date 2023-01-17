ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media

The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently

A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business

An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Year of Festivals and Activities Coming for Vincennes

The City of Vincennes plans to be active again this year in various activities and festivals — especially later this year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters believes it is part of fulfilling the promise of being an active City. The next big activity will happen next month, with a benefit for the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Salters knows Shelter director Leah Raigen and her staff will benefit greatly.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New designs for Roberts Park detailed in master plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A master plan released by the Evansville Parks Board includes a project more than a decade in the making. New renderings of plans at the site of the former Roberts Stadium detail new life for a vacant lot. Now, questions of when or if anything would fill the empty site are […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

NK Girls Win Number 20; SK, LHS Girls Both in Action Tonight

(NK Girls Win Number 20 on Year) The North Knox girls Basketball Team rolled to its 20th win of the season, beating Sullivan last night. 65-34. The 20-1 Lady Warriors outscored Sullivan 30-12 in the second half. Lexi Primus led North. Knox with 15 points while Brynna Collins added 11.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 1/18

(Varsity Basketball Recap) In Boys Basketball action…Vincennes Lincoln lost at Evansville Mater Dei 62-46. Joel Sanders led 2-11 Lincoln with. 13 points while Wade Hall and Raden Benson added 11 points each. Other scores…. Castle downed Henderson County Kentucky 82-73 Evansville Central topped Boonville 63-53 Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville beat Dugger Union...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents

At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
ELDORADO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy