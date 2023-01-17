Public meetings
All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
• Logan City Council Public Utilities Committee meeting, 8 a.m., council chambers, Horizon POP site conclusion of negotiations.
• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.
• Tri-County Career Center Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., room 108/Pierce Room, Tri-County Career Center, state Route 691, Nelsonville.
Thursday, Jan. 19
• Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee meeting, 10 a.m., Ohio Emergency Management Agency Building, Room 106A, 2855 West Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus. Call-in option opens at 9:50 a.m. Conference bridge number: (800) 201-2375. Conference pass code: 998535#.
• Marion Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.
Monday, Jan. 23
• Buckeye Hills Regional Council Broadband Committee meeting, 1 p.m., 1400 Pike St., Marietta.
• Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School, 14470 state Route 328, Logan.
• Athens Hocking Vinton 317 Board meeting, 6 p.m., 7990 Dairy Lane, Athens.
• Washington Township trustees regular meeting, 7 p.m., Township Hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.
Thursday, Jan. 26
• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC building conference room.
• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Hocking Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting, 6 p.m., Soil and Water conference room, 148 N. Homer Ave., Logan.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.
Thursday, Feb. 9
• Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building in South Bloomingville.
Monday, Feb 13
• Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School, 14470 state Route 328, Logan.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.
