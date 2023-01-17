Three things to know

Campaign aims to reduce risk of heating fires. The nonprofit National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Fire Administration are teaming up to reduce the risk of home heating fires this December, January, and February, when half of all U.S. home heating fires occur. Learn more on page A3.

Changing your Medicare plan made easier. If you’re thinking of changing your Medicare coverage you should check out page A4, where both Daniel Damceski and Jim Miller offer guidance in their columns on how to do it and when.

New law could deny vote to many. Ohio has eight million registered voters, and around a million of its citizens have suspended driver’s licenses. That puts them at risk of being disenfranchised under a new voter ID law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. Learn more on page B2.