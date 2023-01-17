Victim, suspect identified in Perry County fatal shooting

ROSEVILLE — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the name of a man who had been found dead in Roseville last week, and also identified the suspect who has been arrested in connection with the death.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office was dispatched along with the Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road in Roseville, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway.

The man, who had two gunshot wounds and who was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner, has now been identified as Christopher L. Bates, 40, of Crooksville.

After an investigation the sheriff’s office arrested 25-year-old Joshua D. Bergeron of Crooksville, who according to the website of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, was booked into the jail at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, and is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

The sheriff’s investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s special investigations unit at 740-342-4123.