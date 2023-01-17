Read full article on original website
Transfer portal window closes without any new Bulldog entrants
The first transfer window for the NCAA portal has officially closed. Mississippi State did not see any late entrants into the transfer process. While Bulldog fans were on edge yesterday awaiting the decision of All-American Tulu Griffin, who elected to remain in Starkville, the day ended without any new defections.
Look: Lane Kiffin Has 1-Word Message For Mississippi State
Mississippi State didn't snag any new commits this week before college football's winter transfer portal closed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin responded to an article about the Bulldogs' transfer window with a sarcastic message toward his rival. "Congrats," Kiffin wrote on Twitter. Mississippi State ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State is moving on from the Air Raid, but here's why there's hope it can improve in 2023
I was surprised, but I get it. It was inevitable that Mike Leach’s offensive play-calling successor was going to bring more balance. I mean, we’re talking about an offense that led the nation in passing attempts in each of the 3 seasons that Leach was in Starkville. In 9 of Leach’s final 10 seasons as a head coach, his offense led FBS in that stat. MSU was going to undergo an offensive shift, no matter who Zach Arnett tabbed as his new play-caller.
Commercial Dispatch
Connor Rogers, Makhi Myles lead Starkville boys over Tupelo in Region 1-6A clash
TUPELO — Makhi Myles found a higher gear in the fourth quarter. That’s when the senior forward scored 10 of his 19 points, propelling No. 1-ranked Starkville past No. 2 Tupelo, 61-52, in an MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 showdown Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 Myles was quiet offensively...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Coffee Depot coming to Starkville in March
For me, nothing hits the spot like a fresh cup of coffee and a pastry right out of the oven. The Coffee Depot, a cafe and bakery, will open in March in Starkville at the old BJ’s Family Pharmacy location at 223 S. Jackson St., owner Sarah Morgan Pellum said.
Commercial Dispatch
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
breezynews.com
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally
The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
wtva.com
Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
WTOK-TV
Bridge project completed in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the reopening Thursday of Highway 145 at Buggs Ferry Road in Noxubee County. Crews had been working on a preservation project at the Horse Hunters Creek bridge. The project is now complete.
WTOK-TV
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic house in Philadelphia now operates as an Airbnb. “In a Southern town you’re not known for your address, you’re known for the name of the house that you live in,” said Steel House on Poplar owner, Gwen Alexander. Welcome to the...
WTOK-TV
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday. The performing arts series is full of headlining musical acts, theater and comedy, featuring one of Mississippi’s own. The always innovative Aquila Theatre presents Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice on February 9, featuring African American...
WTOK-TV
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
Commercial Dispatch
Waggoner gets axe after many studies, little action
After a contentious half-hour-long discussion, Columbus City Council voted 5-1 to sever its relationship with Waggoner Engineering during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. The move came after Waggoner representatives Joseph Paige and Chris Gant asked the council to approve $122,000 for a detailed drainage study in connection with its plans to address drainage on Northside, in the area near Columbus Brick Company.
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting man in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
