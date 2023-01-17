Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Lee Roy Cantrell, 87, of Harriman
Lee Roy Cantrell, age 87 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Monday, January 17, 2023. Lee Roy was born in Pound, Virginia on July 4, 1935. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and served until his retirement in 1977. After retirement, he went back to college and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelors degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Upon completing his degree, he worked and retired from TOSHA in January of 2000. He was a proud member of the DAV Chapter 26 (Oliver Springs, TN), VFW Post 9600 (Pound, Virginia), East Fork Masonic Lodge 460, F&AM (Dyllis community of Roane County, TN), and Dyllis Baptist Church. Lee Roy devoted his life to helping others, neighbors, and doing everything he could for the DAV. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and farming.
Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville
Jeremiah Adam Duncan, age 31 of LaFollette, formerly of Briceville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born on October 26, 1991 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Hubert Preston Duncan and Tinia Phillips. Jeremiah was a united States navy veteran. He was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church of Jacksboro. Jeremiah loved camping, biking, hiking, being outdoors, and spending time with his kids and his dog, Buggie. Jeremiah is preceded in death by: his grandmother Mary Ellen “Pete” Duncan, grandfather Henry “HP” Duncan, grandfather Jerry Phillips, aunts Becky Terry and Nadine York, cousins David Duncan, Amanda Mowery, and Nikki Duncan, and uncle Carl Duncan.
Watson announces retirement
During a Tuesday work session of the Oak Ridge City Council on Tuesday, longtime City Manager Mark Watson announced that he will retire on May 5th. Watson has served as Oak Ridge’s city manager since 2010 and told Council members that he and his wife do plan to stay in Oak Ridge. Prior to arriving in Oak Ridge, Watson had worked in eight cities in four other states, and all told, has about 47 years of experience in municipal management.
Prater selected as Campbell Veterans Affairs Director
Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission unanimously voted to hire Shane Prater to succeed Kevin Walden as the county’s Director of Veterans Affairs. Walden recently retired, and Prater was recommended to the Commission by its Insurance & Personnel Committee. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since...
Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston
Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023 at her home. She was born November 7, 1963 in Ozone and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life and she loved them very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Nathaniel Claybourne; father, Paul Cox, Sr.
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville. Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly. “To...
CPD purchases K9 from Campbell County
The Clinton Police Department has a new K9 officer. Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission voted to approve selling K9 Santos to the CPD for $3000. Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that the three-and-a-half year old male German Shepherd will be partnered with K9 handler Matt Howell, whose previous four-legged partner passed away last year.
Music Spotlight: Emily Ann Roberts
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – When I think of what country music ought to sound like, a voice like Emily Ann Roberts’ comes to mind. I suppose part of the reason she sings and talks “right” to me is that she was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, not too far from where I was reared.
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
LaFollette PD raids home Monday
Officers with the LaFollette Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics raid early Monday morning at a home on the corner of Loop Road and South 13th Street. Officials say that after making “controlled buys of meth” at the location, they obtained a warrant and officers arrived at the home of 52-year-old Jacqueline Petree shortly before 8 am. She was arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail.
Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County
A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County. A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. News at...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
The Methodist Split | How translations of text divided a religion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First United Methodist Church of Alcoa is celebrating 100 years of faith in the community. Things have changed in that time period, enough to make some Alcoa pastors question whether or not they still want to bear the name "United Methodist." Reverend Todd Chancey is...
DOJ sides with former correctional officer
Cumberland County agrees to make changes after the Department of Justice got involved following allegations that the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office discriminated against a correctional officer. DOJ sides with former correctional officer. Cumberland County agrees to make changes after the Department of Justice got involved following allegations that the Cumberland...
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
