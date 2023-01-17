Lee Roy Cantrell, age 87 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Monday, January 17, 2023. Lee Roy was born in Pound, Virginia on July 4, 1935. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and served until his retirement in 1977. After retirement, he went back to college and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelors degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Upon completing his degree, he worked and retired from TOSHA in January of 2000. He was a proud member of the DAV Chapter 26 (Oliver Springs, TN), VFW Post 9600 (Pound, Virginia), East Fork Masonic Lodge 460, F&AM (Dyllis community of Roane County, TN), and Dyllis Baptist Church. Lee Roy devoted his life to helping others, neighbors, and doing everything he could for the DAV. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and farming.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO