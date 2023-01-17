Read full article on original website
Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top
Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top, passed away at UT Medical Center of Knoxville on January 16, 2023, being comforted by the ones he loved after succumbing in his fight with neuroendocrine cancer. Once reaching the point of no return in his battle, he responded. “I get to go home.”
Lee Roy Cantrell, 87, of Harriman
Lee Roy Cantrell, age 87 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Monday, January 17, 2023. Lee Roy was born in Pound, Virginia on July 4, 1935. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and served until his retirement in 1977. After retirement, he went back to college and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelors degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Upon completing his degree, he worked and retired from TOSHA in January of 2000. He was a proud member of the DAV Chapter 26 (Oliver Springs, TN), VFW Post 9600 (Pound, Virginia), East Fork Masonic Lodge 460, F&AM (Dyllis community of Roane County, TN), and Dyllis Baptist Church. Lee Roy devoted his life to helping others, neighbors, and doing everything he could for the DAV. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and farming.
Walter Lee Miniard, age 75, of Lafollette
Walter Lee Miniard, age 75, of Lafollette passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a 6-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 18, 1947, in Harlan, KY to the late Jesse and Eureatha Bostic Miniard. Walter was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman, where he loved hunting, fishing.
Erwin Brock, age 92, of Clinton
Erwin Brock, age 92, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Clinton, TN on March 25, 1930, to the late Joe and Cleva Keith Brock. Erwin served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He attended Clinton High School and was a guard on the football team. He married the love of his life Mary Rayfield on October 3, 1952, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary last October. In addition to his parents, Erwin is preceded in death by, brothers Willard Brock and JB Brock, sisters Juanita Farmer and Wilma Simpson.
Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston
Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023 at her home. She was born November 7, 1963 in Ozone and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life and she loved them very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Nathaniel Claybourne; father, Paul Cox, Sr.
Prater selected as Campbell Veterans Affairs Director
Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission unanimously voted to hire Shane Prater to succeed Kevin Walden as the county’s Director of Veterans Affairs. Walden recently retired, and Prater was recommended to the Commission by its Insurance & Personnel Committee. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized.
Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County
A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County.
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
DOJ sides with former correctional officer
Cumberland County agrees to make changes after the Department of Justice got involved following allegations that the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office discriminated against a correctional officer.
Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was "found deceased" on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Calhoun Narrows Recruitment
Tackle Daniel Calhoun has cut down his recruitment to ten schools, and that group includes the Tennessee Volunteers.
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session.
DNA Doe Project cases in Tennessee, Kentucky
The nonprofit, all-volunteer, investigative genetic genealogy team helps law enforcement solve their most difficult cases.
