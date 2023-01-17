Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
BCH Reopens to the Public
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Hospital is happy to announce our Visitation Policy has been updated and we are now open to the public. Due to COVID restrictions over the past two years, the Hospital has reduced patient and visitor access to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As the numbers for COVID-19 have declined, we have slowly been able to open different areas of the Hospital. Before the holidays, Gifts Galore, our gift shop, reopened. As of Monday, January 23rd, we will re-open our Cafeteria. However, due to patient, visitor, and employee safety, we will no longer be allowing “walkers” to exercise in our halls and lobby.
School choice bill passes Iowa House, Senate committees
DES MOINES, Iowa — After three years of attempting to pass massive education reform in the state, Governor Kim Reynolds is the closest she has ever been to getting it done. On Wednesday the Iowa House Education Reform committee and the Iowa Senate Education committee both voted to pass the governor’s bill through. This leaves […]
bleedingheartland.com
Public schools are a guarantor of democracy
Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. A staff editorial in the Sunday Des Moines Register offers a hard-hitting rebuke of the governor’s pet “choice” project, aptly illustrated with a unicorn. Ironically, in some circles a unicorn represents unity, the inclusion of the “other” in the circle of family, friendship, and democracy, an important purpose of public education.
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Iowa AG: Des Moines police 'acted with legal justification' in shooting of 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General's Office said Wednesday the three Des Moines police officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in late December "acted with legal justification." Their conclusion was made based on a review and investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which...
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies go into place Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines has seven new policies in place regarding how its dealing with gender identity in its schools and churches, beginning Jan. 16, 2023. The official policy document outlines these new rules and how the organization ultimately identified the changes. It states...
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Dogs rescued by ARL after found in filthy Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in […]
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Receives Grant for Dog Adoption Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is receiving a grant to help get more dogs adopted. The $14,600 grant will help fund the ARL's training program to get dogs behavior training prior to adoption. Last year, the ARL housed over 4,500 homeless dogs. More information is...
WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
KCCI.com
ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa — A money mystery is unfolding behind an apartment complex on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind the building on East Virginia Avenue. "Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
Des Moines man sentenced in shooting death of Windsor Heights woman
A Des Moines man who shot and killed a Windsor Heights woman last September has taken a plea deal and been sentenced to prison in the case.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
