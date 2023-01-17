ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be "destroyed" by Arsenal in the Premier League title race if they do not improve despite a stirring second half fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday. City and Arsenal are still to face each other twice in the league this season, but Guardiola took aim at his players for resting on their laurels after winning four league titles in five seasons.
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
FOX Sports

Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
BBC

Guardiola on the title race, Spurs, Haaland and De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has just spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's game with Spurs on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and in contention to play in the game. The midfielder sat out of training yesterday. John Stones and Ruben Dias are back and "in contention". He...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya

Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace boss Vieira hails 'team spirit' for Man Utd draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they deserved their point from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. Vieira later said: "I think we deserved the point. Really challenging against a really...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy