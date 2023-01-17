Read full article on original website
Guardiola blasts 'happy flowers' Man City despite Spurs fightback
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be "destroyed" by Arsenal in the Premier League title race if they do not improve despite a stirring second half fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday. City and Arsenal are still to face each other twice in the league this season, but Guardiola took aim at his players for resting on their laurels after winning four league titles in five seasons.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Brighton determined to keep hold of star midfielder
Brighton's stance on a potential January exit for midfield star Moises Caicedo, who has admirers at Manchester United and Chelsea.
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
How Wout Weghorst showed promising signs on Man Utd debut
Assessing Wout Weghorst's Man Utd debut after he started against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Manchester City are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has shone this season with the side top of the Serie A by a considerable distance.
Guardiola on the title race, Spurs, Haaland and De Bruyne
Pep Guardiola has just spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's game with Spurs on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and in contention to play in the game. The midfielder sat out of training yesterday. John Stones and Ruben Dias are back and "in contention". He...
Eric Bailly hit with lengthy suspension in France over wild tackle
Eric Bailly has been suspended for seven games in France over wild tackle in cup tie.
Shakhtar CEO slams Arsenal conduct as he reveals reason club sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in £88m transfer
SHAKHTAR DONETSK's CEO has hit out at Arsenal's conduct over Mykhailo Mudryk - and explained why Chelsea landed the star. The two London clubs were locked in intense talks with the Ukrainian club over their young winger. But Chelsea won out in the end and signed Mudryk in a deal...
Leicester continue to push for double January deal
Leicester City are continuing talks to sign Victor Kristiansen and Nicolas Gonzalez before the end of the January transfer window, sources have told 90min.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Mana Iwabuchi explains decision to switch Arsenal for rivals Tottenham
Mana Iwabuchi has explained why she joined Tottenham on loan from north London rivals Arsenal.
West Ham agree deal to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa
West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, 90min understands
Crystal Palace boss Vieira hails 'team spirit' for Man Utd draw
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they deserved their point from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. Vieira later said: "I think we deserved the point. Really challenging against a really...
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
