Huntington, NY

Huntington Station street to be renamed after fallen FDNY paramedic Alison Russo

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A street in Huntington Station will be named after fallen FDNY paramedic Alison Russo.

The Huntington Town Board members unanimously approved renaming a portion of Railroad Street -- Capt. Alison Russo Way.

As News 12 has reported, Russo was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Queens in October.

Russo was an FDNY paramedic who also volunteered at the Huntington community first aid squad for 30 years.

The official renaming ceremony is expected to happen in the spring.

