Father of woman killed in Stamford hit-and-run says he is hopeful justice will prevail

The father of a Stamford hit-and-run victim spoke with News 12 for the first time Tuesday following the fatal crash in December.

Malicio Arias Matamores says his daughter, Yuliana Arias Lozano, was very happy and loved music and traveling.

Lozano and her co-worker, Giovani Vega Benis, both 25, were killed while crossing Washington Boulevard at Main Street around 2 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Police say the two were walking home from work when Michael Talbot, 24, of Greenwich, hit them with his Mercedes and kept driving.

Police say Talbot then ditched his car not far from the crash site. An officer found him hiding behind a shed.

Police say Talbot was traveling at a high rate of speed and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Talbot was not charged at the time.

Police arrested him in Florida on Jan. 5 following an extensive investigation.

Police say Talbot was visiting family when he was taken into custody there. He was extradited to Connecticut Friday ahead of his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Talbot's charges include two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, operating under the influence and reckless operation.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and Assistant Police Chief Silas Redd held a news conference Tuesday morning ahead of Talbot's arraignment.

Redd commended the officers assigned to the case for their methodical work.

"They worked tirelessly with the State's Attorney's Office and the State of Connecticut Crime Lab to bring the case to a desired conclusion," Redd said.

Simmons also thanked the victims' families for their patience amid backlash from some community members who previously called for charges to be filed sooner.

"We know today's news will not completely erase the pain, " Simmons said. "But we hope this is one step that allows you to find some peace."

Matamores says Lozano moved to Stamford from Colombia eight months ago to provide for him and the rest of their family back home.

Matamores arrived in Stamford Tuesday morning for Talbot's hearing. He says he plans to attend as many hearings as possible.

"They have the full confidence of the police and mayor's office of how this was handled," Matamores' attorney, Alex Martinez, said. "And now they have confidence in the prosecutor's office."