ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Father of woman killed in Stamford hit-and-run says he is hopeful justice will prevail

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yLpr_0kHDoH4800

The father of a Stamford hit-and-run victim spoke with News 12 for the first time Tuesday following the fatal crash in December.

Malicio Arias Matamores says his daughter, Yuliana Arias Lozano, was very happy and loved music and traveling.

Lozano and her co-worker, Giovani Vega Benis, both 25, were killed while crossing Washington Boulevard at Main Street around 2 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Police say the two were walking home from work when Michael Talbot, 24, of Greenwich, hit them with his Mercedes and kept driving.

Police say Talbot then ditched his car not far from the crash site. An officer found him hiding behind a shed.

MORE: Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance

Police say Talbot was traveling at a high rate of speed and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Talbot was not charged at the time.

Police arrested him in Florida on Jan. 5 following an extensive investigation.

Police say Talbot was visiting family when he was taken into custody there. He was extradited to Connecticut Friday ahead of his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Talbot's charges include two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, operating under the influence and reckless operation.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and Assistant Police Chief Silas Redd held a news conference Tuesday morning ahead of Talbot's arraignment.

Redd commended the officers assigned to the case for their methodical work.

"They worked tirelessly with the State's Attorney's Office and the State of Connecticut Crime Lab to bring the case to a desired conclusion," Redd said.

Simmons also thanked the victims' families for their patience amid backlash from some community members who previously called for charges to be filed sooner.

"We know today's news will not completely erase the pain, " Simmons said. "But we hope this is one step that allows you to find some peace."

Matamores says Lozano moved to Stamford from Colombia eight months ago to provide for him and the rest of their family back home.

Matamores arrived in Stamford Tuesday morning for Talbot's hearing. He says he plans to attend as many hearings as possible.

"They have the full confidence of the police and mayor's office of how this was handled," Matamores' attorney, Alex Martinez, said. "And now they have confidence in the prosecutor's office."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay

Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Baby Daughter In Car After Crash Involving Yonkers Woman

A man has been charged with driving drunk with his infant child in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection that involved a young woman from Westchester County. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. in East Northport when a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley

A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated

#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
News 12

News 12

133K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy