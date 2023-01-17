ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

perfectlyflawed
2d ago

that kid shouldn't be allowed back on school property with NORMAL kids because yes that is not normal making a kill list..that is sick home school the psychopath and keep everyone else's kids safe!

nobodyToYou
2d ago

My child would NOT being going back to that school. Shame on everyone who let that little murderer on the brain back in.

Keep America Free
2d ago

Something, for some reason, tells me there is a whole lot more to this story not being told.

