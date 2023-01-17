ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Battle continues in Soledar as ‘minimal chance’ of survivors in Dnipro strike

Ukraine has yet again rejected Russia’s claim to control Soledar and said that the region is still witnessing a battle for territorial control.“Put simply, THE BATTLE CONTINUES,” Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. “Everything else is unverified information.”According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, it was highly unlikely that Ukrainian forces still held positions within Soledar itself.This comes as authorities clearing the debris from the Dnipro missile strike on Saturday said that the chances of pulling more survivors from the wreckage of the apartment building are now “minimal”.Borys Filatov said:...
