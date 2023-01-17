Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Route 320 Reopens in Willington
Route 320 was closed in Willington after a crash, but it has reopened. State police said there was a two-car crash on Eldredge Road just after 10:40 a.m. and at least one person was taken to the hospital. No information was available on the extent of the injuries. Route 320...
Eyewitness News
Tractor trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 south in Hartford slowed traffic on Thursday morning. The Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes were closed between the exits of 27 and 28. It also said that traffic was backed up for about a...
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Rt. 101 in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 101 in Killingly is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to police. State police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 101, otherwise known as Hartford Pike, around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers determined that a car had […]
Eyewitness News
Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fiery crash closes road in Simsbury
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. In July...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after hit-and-run in East Hartford as pedestrian deaths are on the rise
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Pitkin Street in East Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at Pinkin’s intersection with Main Street. The victim was found in the street suffering from severe injuries. Firefighters tried to perform...
Eyewitness News
A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam
PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
Bristol Press
Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
Tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
There is an 18-wheel tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Ludlow.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
Eyewitness News
Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock
A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers
A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
Turnto10.com
Groton police seek help from public in search for woman reported missing
GROTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Groton police are looking for help from the public in the search for a 52-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday. Deborah Ruff was last seen at about noon on Monday. Ruff is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds. Police...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
NBC Connecticut
Cars Catch Fire After Hitting Tree, Driving Over Downed Power Lines in Simsbury
Two cars caught fire in Simsbury after colliding with a tree and stopping on downed power lines Wednesday afternoon. Police said they were called to Nod Road after two cars traveling in opposite directions were unable to stop and struck a tree. The tree fell and pulled down primary power lines.
Eyewitness News
Hartford man charged with kidnapping in Springfield, MA
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a Hartford man on kidnapping and other charges following a report out of Springfield, MA. Willie Avery Campbell, 25, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and second-degree unlawful restraint. On Monday a little after 8 p.m., Connecticut State Police in Hartford were...
