Collegeville, PA

Fake 'Marine' Who Conned Elderly Bucks Couple For $320K Learns Fate

The conman who posed as a US Marine Corps veteran to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple in Bucks County is going to prison. Marc Cheeseman, a 50-year-old Silverdale resident, was sentenced to five to seven years in a Pennsylvania state prison in a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says

A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
DOYLESTOWN, PA
