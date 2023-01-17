Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
Collegeville Trooper’s Response to Gun Violence: ‘One Percent Rambo; 99 Percent Mr. Rogers’
Benjamin Brooks, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who lives in Collegeville, believes that de-escalating conflict before it spirals into rage and violence is key to solving Philadelphia’s gun problem, reported Lynette Hazelton for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Mastriano Joins Giordano to Discuss Campaign: "I Don't Buy That a 'No Exceptions' Candidate Can't Win"
In today’s third hour, Dom welcomes back Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, former gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, to discuss and reflect upon his campaign against now Governor Josh Shapiro.
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Montco Seeks Advocates for Outdoors, Wildlife, and Horticulture to Complete Master Naturalist Training
Norristown Farm Park on Upper Farm Road in Norristown has opened registration for a springtime course that will instruct participants in the science and conservation details of Master Naturalist training.
Bala Cynwyd Facility Hosts Popular Racquet Sport: Not Pickleball, Not Squash, Not Tennis
AFC Bala in Bala Cynwyd has opened the first public, indoor courts for padel (pronounced pah-del) in the Philadelphia region, giving gym-goers a chance to try the popular international sport that has been slowly making its way to the U.S. John George racked up the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Montgomery County Officials, Residents Witness Gov. Shapiro Taking Oath of Office
Montgomery County officials and residents came out in droves on Tuesday to witness Governor Josh Shapiro take the oath of office in Harrisburg, reported Rachel Ravina for The Reporter. This was not surprising, considering Shapiro’s deep roots in Montgomery County. He grew up in Dresher and will depart for...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Fake 'Marine' Who Conned Elderly Bucks Couple For $320K Learns Fate
The conman who posed as a US Marine Corps veteran to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple in Bucks County is going to prison. Marc Cheeseman, a 50-year-old Silverdale resident, was sentenced to five to seven years in a Pennsylvania state prison in a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
Penn State Great Valley to Host Archeological Discussion on Jan. 24
Penn State Great Valley in Malvern will host “Stories Bones Tell: Philly’s First Baptist Church Burial Ground Project” at 7 PM on Jan. 24 in the campus’ Conference Center.
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wawa Hoagie Costume Catapults Conshohocken Corgi to Internet Fame
Miles, a Conshohocken corgi, has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him in a Wawa hoagie Halloween costume online. Image via Facebook. A Conshohocken corgi Miles has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him...
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF INDUSTRIAL HISTORY APPLAUDS THE RECOVERY OF AN HISTORIC STEAM BOILER
Lehigh University’s Office of Real Estate Services works with Front Street Allentown developer, Manhattan Building Company, to salvage a boiler which once provided steam for the famous President Pumping Engine. BETHLEHEM, PA – 122 years ago, Gottlieb Buehler acquired a steam boiler from the shuttered Friedensville, Lehigh County, zinc...
Wall Street Journal: In Philadelphia, Old Christmas Trees are a Delicious Buffet for Local Goats
Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles for local goats. Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles and twigs for local goats, writes Joel Millman for The Wall Street Journal.
