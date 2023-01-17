ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DELCO.Today

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home

Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
HAVERFORD, PA
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
yourerie

Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order

Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce. #Amazon #Business #Economy. EPA, U.S. Attorney’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
