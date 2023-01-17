Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee
Rising prices, inflation wiped out Pa.'s $7.25/hr wage, according to a new report. The post Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
Money alone will not stop Pennsylvania schools from failing | Opinion
Remedying the gross disparities in academic performance among Pennsylvania’s 634 public high schools is not a matter of throwing more money at the problem but one of returning foundational precepts to the educational process, concludes a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “What is needed is...
Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home
Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub
Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Phillymag.com
Why I Left My City Life to Try Remote Work in the Wilds of Pennsylvania
Millions of Americans — including me — are reconsidering not only how they live, but where. So I tried a three-week program aimed at exposing city workers to rural life. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs
While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website.
WCU Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
State Senator Comitta stands with college students from West Chester University (WCU) and across Pennsylvania in support of the Hunger Free Campuses Initiative. The program was funded in this year’s state budget and WCU was named one of its first grant recipients. West Chester University (WCU) is one of...
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Mastriano Joins Giordano to Discuss Campaign: "I Don't Buy That a 'No Exceptions' Candidate Can't Win"
In today’s third hour, Dom welcomes back Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, former gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, to discuss and reflect upon his campaign against now Governor Josh Shapiro.
yourerie
Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order
Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce. #Amazon #Business #Economy. EPA, U.S. Attorney’s...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Bala Cynwyd Facility Hosts Popular Racquet Sport: Not Pickleball, Not Squash, Not Tennis
AFC Bala in Bala Cynwyd has opened the first public, indoor courts for padel (pronounced pah-del) in the Philadelphia region, giving gym-goers a chance to try the popular international sport that has been slowly making its way to the U.S. John George racked up the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
playpennsylvania.com
‘Safety And Security’ Reinforced As Several Cheating Cases Arise At PA Casinos
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reports public filings and highlights people added to the exclusion list. One of the reasons gamblers in the state get placed on the list is because they are caught cheating inside of a Pennsylvania casino. Let’s examine some of the recent cheating cases in...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0