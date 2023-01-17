13001 Brynwood Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13001 Brynwood, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite estate on one of the largest lots in Old Marsh has a huge backyard with a vanishing edge pool overlooks the natural beauty of wetlands preserve, transporting you into total privacy and a tropical oasis. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13001 Brynwood, please contact Jordan Lederman (Phone: 248-701-5200) & Adam Elmer (Phone: 561-789-1023) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO