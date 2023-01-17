ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobe Sound, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southernboating.com

Visit Hutchinson Island

Just far enough away to escape the hustle and bustle of the city streets is the secret gem of Florida’s Treasure Coast—a 23-mile stretch along the Atlantic Ocean from Fort Pierce to Stuart known as Hutchinson Island. This serene barrier island attracts visitors in search of beautiful weather, an abundance of outdoor activities, engaging experiences, and marvelous waterfront dining.
FORT PIERCE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million

111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
FORT PIERCE, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Custom Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Boasts over 9,200 SF of Luxury Living with The Finest Details Asking for $12 Million

13001 Brynwood Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13001 Brynwood, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite estate on one of the largest lots in Old Marsh has a huge backyard with a vanishing edge pool overlooks the natural beauty of wetlands preserve, transporting you into total privacy and a tropical oasis. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13001 Brynwood, please contact Jordan Lederman (Phone: 248-701-5200) & Adam Elmer (Phone: 561-789-1023) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Mariner Village Gardens Real Estate Market Report January 2023

Mariner Village Gardens Real Estate Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are no Mariner Village Gardens townhomes for sale. There are also no townhomes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 2 mariner Village Gardens homes have sold. Sales prices were $265,000 and $295,000. This works out...
STUART, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Portofino at Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023

Portofino at Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. As of January 2023, there are 6 condos available for purchase in Portofino in Jensen Beach FL. The list prices range from $254,900 up to $309,999. This is an average list price of $270,950 or $247.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues

Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach

A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Dr. Jonathan Levy, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Expert in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, joins the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at West Boca Medical Center

January 19, 2023 – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, along with Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, is pleased to announce Jonathan Levy, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty interest in shoulder and elbow disorders, has opened his practice, the Levy Shoulder Center at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Boca Raton. Dr. Levy is an internationally recognized thought leader in shoulder and elbow surgery and his practice is a leading tertiary referral center for complex shoulder and elbow problems. Dr. Levy specializes in shoulder and elbow replacement, rotator cuff tears, bicep tears, shoulder instability, and shoulder and elbow fractures.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

