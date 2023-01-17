ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 3

Renee Nesbitt
2d ago

I live in San Bernardino I'm originally from Jersey but one thing I do know you have a lot of empty hotels and motels take them refurnish them clean them terminated you know get rid of the bugs and everything and then set it up for the homeless why are you going through this so hard you have empty building sitting where is y'all common sense empty building sitting with nothing fix him up y'all got the money you get the money from the government

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
precinctreporter.com

Hesperia Settles Housing Discrimination

What brought down a $1 million settlement from the city of Hesperia and the Sheriff’s department for Black and Latino victims over “crime-free” rental housing policy could set the bar for more settlements to come. Kailin Scott hopes the recent Department Of Justice lawsuit sets a precedent...
HESPERIA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City Seeking Development of North of I-10

Cathedral City is looking to expand its horizon. “North City”, a 5,000 acre plot of open land north of Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, may soon be the site for economic expansion in the valley. “The city council’s vision is to enhance the economic viability of both our...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff

(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
calculatedriskblog.com

Update: The Inland Empire

Way back in 2006 I disagreed with some analysts on the outlook for the Inland Empire in California. I wrote:. As the housing bubble unwinds, housing related employment will fall; and fall dramatically in areas like the Inland Empire. The more an area is dependent on housing, the larger the negative impact on the local economy will be.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?

While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow

Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy