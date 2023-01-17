Read full article on original website
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle Migrants
Texas National Guard arriving in El PasoPhoto byTwitter. The city is right along the border with Mexico so it sees 1,000s of migrants a day. With Title 42 in place and support from Governor Greg Abbott, the numbers have slowed down a little.
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the Border
Mayor Oscar Leeser and an entryway for migrants entering the cityPhoto byTwitter. El Paso declared a State of Emergency this month and how they are handling the crisis is overwhelming city leaders, residents, and local organizations.
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion Bill
New York City Mayor Adams and Texas migrantsPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. El Paso Texas was giving free bus rides to migrants who wanted to go to Chicago and New York City. So, this week more migrants left Texas on Monday and are expected to arrive in New York.
Texas Gov. Abbott hits back at White House over criticism of busing migrants on Christmas Eve
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fired back at the White House after a spokesman for President Biden criticized the busing of migrants to the nation's capital on Christmas Eve.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Shanquella Robinson: Mexican prosecutor says investigation to identify and extradite suspects continues
A Mexican prosecutor investigating the violent death of Shanquella Robinson says efforts to identify and extradite suspects are continuing.Robinson, 25, died after being violently beaten in a hotel room in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California, in late October. Her travel companions initially told her mother she had died of alcohol poisoning, before a sickening video emerged of a naked Robinson being bashed and kicked by another woman. On 24 November, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya issued a warrant for the arrest of one of Robinson’s “friends”, and said her death was the result...
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas 'desperately needs more money' to address the border after spending millions on busing migrants to other parts of the country
During Biden's trip to the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott renewed calls for the federal government to send aid to address illegal immigration.
Mexican army arrests 'El Tony Montana', brother of country's most wanted cartel boss
The brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss was arrested this week along with a cache of weapons and drugs in a move the Mexican army called a "forceful blow."
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"
Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during Christmas
Governor Abbott has defended his decision to send migrants to Washington, D.C., during Christmas Eve in subfreezing temperatures, by saying the White House is full of hypocrites with their Hypocrite-in-Chief.
Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge
The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
El Paso Mayor wanted President Biden to see migrant crisis ‘through my eyes’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday lasted more than an hour than initially scheduled in part because of an unplanned one-on-one meeting with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. Mayor Leeser requested a chance to speak with him individually as President Biden stepped foot off Air Force One at The post El Paso Mayor wanted President Biden to see migrant crisis ‘through my eyes’ appeared first on KVIA.
From Texas border, New York mayor vows to pressure U.S. government over migrants
Next week, Eric Adams plans to be in Washington, D.C., to bring up the issue at the United States Conference of Mayors.
Mexican cartel leader "El Gato," wanted for alleged role in 2013 Texas murder-for-hire plot, arrested in Mexico
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader known as "El Gato" who is wanted in the U.S. for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas, has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said. Villareal-Hernandez was detained in Mexico City. In a tweet, Mexican authorities said that...
‘New York cannot take more’: New York City mayor says during visit to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke to migrants outside of Sacred Heart Church during his visit to El Paso over the weekend. A video posted on Twitter by Adams’s Press Secretary Fabien Levy showed the mayor asking migrants if they wanted to work and experience the American Dream. Migrants […]
City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso City officials confirm the number of migrant apprehensions has gone down dramatically, resulting in the closure of the El Paso Convention Center. In December, the Convention Center opened its doors to temporarily house asylum seekers who had arrived in the El Paso area. Thousands of cots were lined up, complete The post City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants appeared first on KVIA.
Adams in El Paso, Texas for first-hand look at migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas -- Mayor Eric Adams was expected to speak on Sunday evening to give an update on the influx of migrants that has strained New York City.He is currently in El Paso touring the border city and holding meetings about the flow of asylum seekers."That's what we are going to fight for," Adams said.The mayor told a group of migrants he wants to help asylum seekers work and experience the American dream, a reference to his calls for the federal government to expedite work authorization.Adams used a translator for the conversation, but their reaction was clear in any...
