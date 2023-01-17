ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

MONTCO.Today

Harcum Alumna Escorts The Philadelphia Eagles’ Live Mascot from His Norristown Home to Games

Harcum College graduate Kara Kulak with one of her charges at Elmwood Park Zoo: Noah, live mascot for the Phila. Eagles. While all American eagles are special, one eagle holds a unique place in the hearts of Philadelphia sports fans. “Noah,” a bald eagle, is the live mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles football team. He attends each home game to meet and greet fans and dignitaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Merion gets glimpse of bright future in win over Pottstown

UPPER MERION >> With three starters out of the lineup, Upper Merion freshmen Kennedy Coles and Levayda Fuqua have a lot more weight on their shoulders than initially expected. If Tuesday night was any indication, they’re more than capable and the future is very bright for the Lady Vikings.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach

EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
The Review

Commentary: The moment is now for the Fightin’ Blue Hens to move to FBS

The university’s football program has embodied the values of tradition, integrity and excellence throughout its over 130 season-long history and is known across the nation as a perennial power in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) football. Since its inception in the late 1800s, the Fightin’ Blue Hens have tallied an...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillygrub.blog

FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!

Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAU

Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says

PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
ROYERSFORD, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
