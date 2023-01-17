Andy Murray 'unbelievably happy and proud' after massive Australian Open win

Former world number one Andy Murray downed 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open.

Andy Murray rolled back the years to beat Matteo Berrettini in an Australian Open five-set thriller.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has struggled at the majors since returning to tennis following hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

He was given what appeared to be a nightmare first-round draw against 13 th seed and former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, but he served up a fine performance to win 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (10-6).

"I will be feeling it this evening and tomorrow but right now I'm unbelievably happy and proud of myself," Murray said.

"I've been working to give myself the opportunity to perform in matches like this and against players like Matteo. It paid off tonight.

"I was a bit lucky at the end with the net cord, but it felt like some of the tennis was really good.

"He's an unbelievable player and one of the best competitors."

The win maintains Murray’s record of not losing a Grand Slam match when two sets up since 2005, although he admits he was not aware of that statistic beforehand.

Still, the fact he was able to find a way to win when against some incredible Berrettini serving gave him some obvious pleasure.

"That's the first time I have ever played one of those big 10-point tie-breaks," he said. "It's a bit different when you're 7-1 up it still feels far away. I got there in the end with the net shot.

"It felt like we were playing really good tennis, I'm not sure what it looked like,” Murray said.

"He was serving unbelievable, he was serving brilliantly and he is one of the best competitors on the tour. I did well to get through.

"I had a couple of break points early in the first set and didn't get them. The momentum changed after that. I made a couple of little tweaks right at the end of the fifth set, maybe I could have changed things earlier."

