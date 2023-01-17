Effective: 2023-01-19 17:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting to north to northeast after midnight. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO