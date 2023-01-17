Morgan County fair moving to July 7-15; maintenance needed on several areas

It was a packed house for the first meeting of the year for the Morgan County Fair Board.

Due to the Indiana State Fair expanding its event, the local fair has moved to July 7 to the 15.

Morgan County Fair Board President Terry Brock said most of the grandstand events have been determined. Due to the date change, some events have had their dates changed.

At this time, the truck and tractor pull will be held on Friday night, July 7.

There will be a rodeo on Saturday, July 8. Sunday and Monday, July 9 and 10, there will be motor cross events. The dirt bikes and quads will take to the track.

At this time, Tuesday night is open. Brock said organizers are considering the possibility of booking several events that night.

Wednesday night, July 11, the local 4-H organization will hold a yet-to-be-determined event in the grandstand. In the past, the organization had held a calf scramble in the arena, but that event was discontinued several years ago.

On Thursday, July 12, there will be a concert in the grandstand.

Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14, there will be two nights of demo derby.

Brock said Poor Jack's Amusements will run from Friday, July 7, to Friday, July 14. He said they have to leave late Friday night to go to their next date on Saturday.

Long range planning committee

Board member and chairman of the fair's long range planning committee Jim Lankford said the fair needs to update the electrical system in the campground area. The fair has an area that can be used by people who need a place to park their camping trailer that has electrical hookups and access to the internet. It does not have a place to dump sewage. It is not an advertised camping area, but people traveling to Morgan County know they can park there for a period of time if needed. During the fair, many people live on the fairgrounds in their trailers. Lankford said it has been years since the electrical system was installed.

Lankford said the board also needs to determine what to put on the floor of the beef barn. That building is the only barn that can be secured. In addition to housing the beef during the fair, the board uses it for secure storage. Some fair equipment is stored in it and the barn is used to store boats during the winter. Several years ago, the fair used lime to cover the floor. Over time, the lime was found to be damaging both the building and the metal items stored in it. Late last year, the board made a decision to remove the lime. Brock said they are getting estimates on using cement or asphalt to cover the floor.

Another decision the board needs to make, Lankford said, is security for the fairgrounds. In the past, the fair has had problems with unhoused people living in some buildings and vandalism of property. The board has to consider that some people use the fairgrounds to exercise. They walk around inside the buildings when the weather is bad.

Brock said the board needs to do a survey of the grounds. The fair owns all the utilities on the grounds. In addition to the buildings and roads, they own the water, electrical, gas, sewer, and internet lines above and below ground.

He said over the years, when improvements were made or lines replaced, no record of their location was kept.

Fair events begin

The board gave approval for an open class beef show on April 23. This will be the first fair event for 2023. The open class designation means both 4-H and non-4-H people can compete.

The board also approved an open class goat show in late August.

There will be a Tractor Drive on Wednesday, July 12. Tractors will travel around the county visiting several farms. The tractors will also have mini parades on the grounds during the fair.

The board gave permission to make changes to the fair's taco stand. The organization that runs the stand wants to extend the "kitchen" area about 8 feet into the dining area. The size of the building will not change.

Brock said decisions on some events will need to be made at the February meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the 4-H building.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Morgan County fair moving to July 7-15; maintenance needed on several areas