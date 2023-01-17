ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Sign up for WolfPack Volunteers

The Madison College Volunteer Center invites you to participate in WolfPack Volunteers. This is a semester-long program that pairs students with community nonprofit organizations and fosters meaningful and consistent connections over the course of an entire semester. Members commit to at least two hours of volunteer time per week for ten weeks. Those who complete the program are recognized with a digital badge from the Madison College Digital Credentials Institute and are invited to the spring Student Success Banquet.
Cupboard Student Food Pantries

The Cupboard Student Food Pantries will continue weekly during the Spring 2023 semester at Truax and Goodman South Campuses. You can receive a pre-packaged 10-pound bag of food once a week. At your first visit to a campus pantry, you will be asked to fill out an information request form.
Explore WolfPack Wisdom Video Channel

Wolfpack Wisdom Student Channel is a YouTube channel with over 100 videos on almost everything a student needs to know and how to be successful on campus. Videos are student-produced, with students creating the videos, writing the scripts, performing, and editing to share what they know other students need to know.
