Sign up for WolfPack Volunteers

The Madison College Volunteer Center invites you to participate in WolfPack Volunteers. This is a semester-long program that pairs students with community nonprofit organizations and fosters meaningful and consistent connections over the course of an entire semester. Members commit to at least two hours of volunteer time per week for ten weeks. Those who complete the program are recognized with a digital badge from the Madison College Digital Credentials Institute and are invited to the spring Student Success Banquet.
Need help paying for Health Care?

Many students qualify for free or low-cost programs. Healthcare Navigators from Covering Wisconsin will be available at Madison College to provide FREE in-person help to answer questions and enroll in health insurance/BadgerCare. Drop-in times or scheduled appointment times are available at www.coveringwi.org/enroll for Madison College. Learn more and ask questions:
