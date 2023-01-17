The Madison College Volunteer Center invites you to participate in WolfPack Volunteers. This is a semester-long program that pairs students with community nonprofit organizations and fosters meaningful and consistent connections over the course of an entire semester. Members commit to at least two hours of volunteer time per week for ten weeks. Those who complete the program are recognized with a digital badge from the Madison College Digital Credentials Institute and are invited to the spring Student Success Banquet.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO