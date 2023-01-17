Read full article on original website
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
WATCH: Pet Deer Wearing a Sweater Climbs Into House Using Dog Door
Things are awfully cold and winter-like outside these days. And the Hunting Trophies TV Instagram page has some reminders for us when it comes to pet safety. And, the remainder comes in the most adorable fashion as a pet deer wearing the latest deer-sweater style wanders inside a home, checking out what is inside the fridge.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
pethelpful.com
Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
Troy Smith Jr. was their "protector." Nearly 9 years later, his family still seeks justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man who was out with his uncle was ambushed by armed robbers and killed. Almost nine years later, Troy Smith Jr.'s murder remains unsolved.His family is not giving up hope that justice will be served."He was our protector, our watch over," mother Renee Whitmore said.Smith was driven and ambitious. His family says he had plans to become either a corrections officer or a truck driver."He was a kid that said, 'Mom, I am trying to see the world eventually one day,'" Whitmore said.The young man from Northwest Philadelphia also made sure his younger...
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Flu cases have dropped again in Pennsylvania, continuing a weeks-long decline that’s the mirror opposite of the alarming spike that began weeks earlier than normal. But it’s not all rosy in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 deaths rose 65% in a week to the highest level in months, although still well below the deadliest stretches of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
Idaho Judge Expands Bryan Kohberger Gag Order to Include Victims’ Families
The Idaho judge presiding over Bryan Kohberger’s case on Thursday issued a gag order barring attorneys representing “any interested party in the case,” including witnesses, victims, or the families of victims, from talking about it outside a courtroom. The ruling, delivered by Judge Megan E. Marshall, is an expanded version of her earlier non-dissemination order, which prevented law enforcement personnel and attorneys for the defense or prosecution from discussing the case. The Thursday filing further outlines what topics those included in the order are prohibited from commenting on, including evidence, opinions on “the merits of the case,” and any information likely to be considered inadmissible in court. The move comes a day after a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit in the case was made public, revealing that police searching the 28-year-old PhD criminology student’s apartment had recovered a variety of strange items, including a reddish-brown stained pillowcase and a black glove.The Idaho judge over the Bryan Kohberger case has put a stricter gag order in place that now includes "attorneys for any interested party in this case" -- including attorneys representing victims families. Full order: pic.twitter.com/1lri8S6Ryx— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 20, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
