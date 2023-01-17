ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s Statement About Defending Meghan Markle From Racism Made Charles and William ‘Furious’

By Mandi Kerr
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Prince Harry released a statement about Meghan Markle, and the U.K. media’s treatment of her, in November 2016.
  • In Spare , Prince Harry wrote King Charles III and Prince William felt the statement “made them look bad.”
  • Some royals considered the onslaught of tabloid coverage a “rite of passage” for women marrying into the family, Prince Harry previously said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmMcR_0kHDikOf00
King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry called out racism in the U.K. press by way of an unprecedented statement about Meghan Markle in 2016. In his Spare memoir and TV interviews , the Duke of Sussex recalled how it made King Charles III and Prince William “furious.” Ahead, the 38-year-old’s explanation for why the statement made his father and brother angry. Plus, the headline that drove him to speak.

Reading an article spurred Prince Harry to release a November 2016 statement defending Meghan Markle

In his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare , which dropped in full on Jan. 10, Harry reportedly recalled putting out a statement about the Duchess of Sussex in 2016. The pair had started dating in July of that year, and their relationship became public four months later.

Harry remembered feeling “ashamed” and “angry” upon seeing a headline reading, “Harry’s new girl is (almost) straight outta Compton,” (via Us Weekly ). “My Mother Country. Doing this? To her? To us? Really?” he asked.

Harry went on, sharing that a Huffington Post article in which his silence was called “unforgivable” led to his statement.

On Nov. 8, 2016, Harry’s communications secretary issued a statement on his behalf. Still available in its entirety on the royal family’s official website and social media, Harry spoke out on the “wave of abuse and harassment” Meghan experienced.

He highlighted “racial undertones of comment pieces,” “outright sexism and racism” from “social media trolls,” and “nightly media battles.”

The statement also touched on Harry’s concern for Meghan’s safety and his disappointment “he has not been able to protect her.”

Harry claimed King Charles and Prince William gave him ‘an earful’ after releasing the statement about Meghan Markle

In Spare , Harry wrote releasing the 2016 statement about Meghan “generated a whole new onslaught” from his family.

“Pa and Willy were furious,” he wrote, saying they gave him “an earful.”

“My statement made them look bad, they both said,” he continued. “Why in hell? Because they’d never put out a statement for their girlfriends or wives when they were being harassed.”

Harry discussed this particular part of Spare in his Jan. 8 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper. “You write that your dad and your brother, William, were furious with you for doing that,” the CNN anchor said. “Why?”

“They felt as though it made them look bad. They felt as though they didn’t have a chance or weren’t able to do that for their partners,” Harry replied (via CBS News ).

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate [Middleton] and what Camilla [Parker Bowles] went through very different circumstances,” he continued. “But then you add in the race element, which was what the press — British press — jumped on straight away.”

Harry added he “went into this incredibly naïve,” having “no idea the British press were so bigoted.” Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with— with Meghan.”

I didn’t see what I now see,” Harry concluded when Cooper asked if he thought he was “bigoted” before his relationship with Meghan.

Media harassment ‘almost like a rite of passage’ for royal women, Harry said in Netflix docuseries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmjeS_0kHDikOf00
Meghan Markle | Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Harry — and Meghan — discussed the statement and media harassment in their six-part Netflix program, Harry & Meghan . After sharing that the “direction from the palace” had been “don’t say anything,” Harry remarked much of the royal family saw Meghan’s experience as a shared one.

“As far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well,” Harry explained. “So it was almost like a rite of passage.”

“And some of the members of the family were like: ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?’” he continued. “‘Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’ And I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

Meanwhile, Meghan commented on the ‘Compton’ headline. “Firstly, I’m not from Compton, I’ve never lived in Compton, so it’s factually incorrect,” she said. “But why do you have to make a dig at Compton?”

Comments / 120

Colleen Bolwell
2d ago

By the time everyone is over Harry's book, Meghan will have to write one to talk about how unfairly they were treated during Harry's book tour. Then Harry can release Spare part 2. will the madness ever end?

Reply(6)
40
Just Myself
2d ago

Enough already, Harry and his publicity starved, second rate actress have kicked this dead horse for way too long. Go away and stop the senseless mudslinging.

Reply(4)
52
Regina Phillips
2d ago

Why would it make you two Charles and William furious when it’s Harry’s wife and he has every right to stand up for his wife Meghan as any real man would do for their wife and don’t you know it made Harry more furious because it was his wife, thank you. Charles and Williams stop showing your racism as it has history with the Royal Family goes suck it up you butter cups and get over yourself stop being so darned demanding with Harry about his wife Meghan.

Reply(19)
17
veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
