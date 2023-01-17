Emily Brontë (1818–1848), novelist, author of “Wuthering Heights,” was the second youngest of the famous literary siblings in the parsonage at Haworth in Yorkshire. She survives in the reminiscences of her older sister, Charlotte, as a reclusive figure, “not naturally gregarious,” withdrawn into fantasy worlds, so feverishly in love with the Yorkshire moors that she suffered crippling homesickness when away from them.

Today’s Poem of the Day, “Spellbound,” hints at this intensity of feeling for the wind-scoured harshness of the natural world that surrounded her. In simple tetrameter abab quatrains, Brontë (writing under the pseudonym “Ellis Bell”) invokes the destructive enchantment of the northern winter. The storm descends, yet its beholder, caught like a person in a nightmare, is powerless to flee it — or to want to.

andamp;nbsp; Spellbound andamp;nbsp;

by Emily Brontë andamp;nbsp;

The night is darkening round me,andamp;nbsp;

The wild winds coldly blow;andamp;nbsp;

But a tyrant spell has bound meandamp;nbsp;

And I cannot, cannot go.andamp;nbsp;

The giant trees are bendingandamp;nbsp;

Their bare boughs weighed with snow.andamp;nbsp;

And the storm is fast descending,andamp;nbsp;

And yet I cannot go.andamp;nbsp;

Clouds beyond clouds above me,andamp;nbsp;

Wastes beyond wastes below;andamp;nbsp;

But nothing drear can move me;andamp;nbsp;

I will not, cannot go.andamp;nbsp;

