Naples, FL

Women who repelled ISIS focus of author who speaks in Naples this month

By By Vicky Bowles
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

“This is truly a David vs. Goliath story, where David is a woman.”

That’s how Gayle Tzemach Lemmon describes her book “The Daughters of Kobani,” which tells how an all-female Kurdish militia in a small city in Syria fought side-by-side with U.S. Special Forces to repel ISIS from the region.

Lemmon will bring this riveting story to life Monday, Jan. 23, when she opens the 2023 Nonfiction Author Series , sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Library of Collier County.

The series of four morning events, which raises money for the Collier County Public Library system, will be at the Kensington Country Club in Naples and include a full hot buffet breakfast. The series is sold out, but the Friends does maintain a waitlist. (See info box for details.)

Lemmon, whose father fled his native Iraq because of religious persecution, has immersed herself in the urgent chaos of armed conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and the rest of that region.

She was raised in a community of single moms in Maryland — women who didn’t graduate from college and who worked multiple jobs to support their children. As a result, Lemmon has devoted much of her career to documenting how women’s entrepreneurship and the rise of financial independence help battle systemic violence against women and girls.

All three of her books have been New York Times best-sellers. “ The Dressmaker of Khair Khana is about a young entrepreneur whose business created jobs and hope for women in her Kabul, Afghanistan, neighborhood under the Taliban. “ Ashley’s War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special OpsBattlefield,” focuses on 1st Lt. Ashley White, part of an Army unit of women handpicked to work on the battlefield alongside Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs and others on sensitive missions in Afghanistan .

More authors: 'Bone Collector' writer part of Bonita Springs author series that begins in January

Book talks: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' author highlights 2023 Nick Linn Lecture Series in Naples

With “The Daughters of Kobani,” Publishers Weekly wrote, Lemmon “delivers a fascinating portrait. … This deeply reported account informs and enthralls.”

Lemmon has said about the fighters in Kobani : “I want readers to keep in mind that these women weren’t superhuman. They were just ordinary people who happened to meet extraordinary circumstances, and who rose to the challenge put in front of them.

“I don’t think we’d ever seen, collectively, the image of 30 young women wearing fatigues, smiley-face socks, braids in their hair, wielding AK-47s and going off to fight the Islamic State.”

The author — currently an adjunct senior fellow for women and foreign policy at the Council on Foreign Relations, and previously a journalist whose credits range from ABC News and CNN to PBS NewsHour and Financial Times — answered these questions in advance of her Jan. 23 talk in Naples.

Naples Daily News: Your vivid battle descriptions gave me a dizzy, otherworldly feeling. I sat in my comfortable Florida home and read about these women and men fighting street-by-street, bullets whizzing past their heads, to reclaim their cities. Do you get an emotional or cultural whiplash going back and forth between war zones and the U.S.?

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon: It is an excellent question, and the answer is both. It is a privilege to spend time with people who have faced down so much and who have lived through a great deal of inhumanity while working to keep their own humanity intact. It is also a challenge to move among worlds when you realize people in the U.S. don’t always see the courage exhibited by people fighting valiantly each day for their communities.

NDN: A striking image is combat commander Rojda getting her daily phone call from her mother, in the midst of battle. How have cellphones, the internet and social media changed the way battles are fought, and also how the world regards these conflicts?

GTL: The immediacy and accessibility that technology enable put everyone within reach, even when their circumstances are so very different. They place different circumstances within reach and shrink physical distances, even while emotional distances remain very much in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1pLZ_0kHDhDV100

NDN: You conduct multiple interviews to get your depth of detail, especially describing the block-by-block fighting in Kobani. But how do you come to see through the eyes of your subjects, and how do you trust people’s memories for those intimate, first-person recollections?

GTL: It is something I think about a great deal — how to show the world the way people saw it and to reconstruct some of the most challenging moments of their lives. So much is about building trust, about asking the same questions over and over again, and about sharing the small details people remember most.

NDN: What’s the status of film and TV adaptations of “The Daughters of Kobani,” by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s company, and of “Ashley’s War,” by Reese Witherspoon’s production company?

GTL: Both projects are in the process of screen adaptation with teams focused on telling them with authenticity and care.

NDN: What do we do with Turkey, which is, fair to say, an unreliable ally and aggravation to NATO? Their aggression toward the Kurds has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and continues to this day.

GTL: Diplomacy and dialog is the key to a safe, secure future for the entire region.

Nonfiction Author Series

What: Author lectures and breakfast that raise funds for the Collier County Public Library system

Where: Kensington Country Club, 2700 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

When: Breakfast (a hot and cold buffet) is served at 8:30 a.m.; the authors speak at 9:15 a.m., followed by a book signing

Author lineup: Gayle Tzemach Lemmon , “The Daughters of Kobani,” Monday, Jan. 23; Amy Gajda , “Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy,” Monday, Feb. 6; Bob Harig , “Tiger & Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry,” Monday, Feb. 27; and Amanda M. Fairbanks, “The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown , Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind,” Monday, March 20

Tickets: The series is currently sold out, but the Friends does maintain a waitlist. To be placed on the waitlist, call Marlene Haywood, the Friends’ Program Director, at 239-262-8135, or email her at mhaywood@collier-friends.org . A series ticket is $285 for members and $325 for nonmembers. No single-event tickets will be sold. Friends memberships begin at $30/year. For more information, go to collier-friends.org .

