East Peoria, IL

Thief makes off with thousands after wild break-in at East Peoria sports bar

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 2 days ago

A break-in last week at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar and Pizzeria in East Peoria resulted in the theft of an undisclosed amount of cash and damage to an ATM and six video poker machines, according to the owners.

A suspect entered the building by cutting a hole in the freezer roof with a saw at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to 5th Quarter co-owner Laura Hurckes. The intruder broke into the machines, removed the cash, and departed the premises at 7:33 a.m., she said.

“I know that Monday morning, the machines were cleaned out from the weekend by Gold Rush Gaming,” Hurckes added. “So, whatever money was taken was only from the day’s sales for Monday. I can’t imagine it was more than a couple of thousand dollars.”

Surveillance video of the incident showed a masked individual in a hooded jacket and gloves emptying a video poker machine before walking around the bar. Hurckes said that because the suspect was well-covered, she was not able to determine the individual’s gender.

Crime: How Peoria police used cellphone records and video to locate and charge homicide suspect

The East Peoria Police Department is investigating the incident, according to Hurckes. The Pekin Daily Times has reached out to the department for comment.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Thief makes off with thousands after wild break-in at East Peoria sports bar

watchyourmouth
2d ago

Inside job!! And the guy held his head down!!! He knew about the cameras!!! Taking a saw with him!!! Probably knows the owner!! INSURANCE SCAMMING AT ITS FINEST!!!! 🤣🤣

