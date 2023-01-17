ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Former Newport News psychologist calling for change

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A former Newport News Public Schools psychologist is calling for change when it comes to addressing behavior in the school system. The psychologist, who asked to remain anonymous, worked for NNPS for several years, even working with Richneck’s administration at a different school. She said something needs to be done.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate Finance Committee has voted down legislation that would have completed the repeal of the grocery tax. Last year, the General Assembly eliminated the state’s share, but the local grocery tax remained in place. Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced legislation that would...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia senator seeks to limit sales of assault weapons

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds is pushing to end gun violence in the commonwealth. Sen. Deeds’ proposed legislation would ban the new sale and possession of assault weapons manufactured after July 1, 2023. Additionally, the bill says weapons made before this year can then only be owned by people 21 or older, as opposed to 18.
VIRGINIA STATE

