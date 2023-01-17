Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
Man suffers serious injuries in Tuesday afternoon crash that shutdown I-635
A Lee's Summit man suffered serious injuries Wednesday when his car slammed into the rear of tractor trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 635 in Platte County, Mo.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Injured In Gentry County ATV Accident
Two male juveniles were injured following an ATV accident near Albany Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13 year old operator of an ATV was driving northbound on Isaac Miller Trail, just south of Albany, and lost control of an ATV which began to skid and eventually overturned. The driver was thrown from the ATV. He received moderate injuries from the accident. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
kttn.com
Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway
A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th. Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene. The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Browning, MO Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges
One killed in northeast Kansas semi rollover
A rollover crash in Brown County has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Grundy County
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two individuals
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Raytown resident on January 18th after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and a Spickard resident on a capias warrant. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Seward was arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was charged with felony leaving the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
WIBW
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into...
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
kq2.com
Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
KCTV 5
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter
Hundreds volunteer time at Harvesters for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “What he believed in and what he spent his life doing is very much in alignment with our mission, which is feeding our neighbors throughout our 26 counties that we serve." Chiefs fans not underestimating Jaguars ahead of Saturday’s...
kttn.com
Audio: Steve Schieber and Scott Sharp on staffing, services and hospital foundation at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center
Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says many rural hospitals are challenged with staffing with their physician model, however, the hospital in Trenton is “very fortunate” and has an “outstanding group” of primary care physicians and advanced practice providers. Schieber says Wright Memorial Hospital...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Donna Christy
Donna Christy, age 79 and a resident of Trenton, MO, passed away on January 17, 2023, at her home following a brief battle with cancer. Donna Sue Barnes Christy was born October 18, 1943, at the Cullers Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton R-9 schools for 12 years, graduating in 1961. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1965 with a B.S. in elementary education and taught school for 3-½ years in rural Boone County, Hickman Mills, and North Kansas City School Districts.
kttn.com
CPR class to be offered in Trenton
The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Health Department will offer a CPR class next month. The class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton on February 23rd from 10 am to noon. It will be an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and AED course. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
