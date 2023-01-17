ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentry County, MO

kttn.com

Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Injured In Gentry County ATV Accident

Two male juveniles were injured following an ATV accident near Albany Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13 year old operator of an ATV was driving northbound on Isaac Miller Trail, just south of Albany, and lost control of an ATV which began to skid and eventually overturned. The driver was thrown from the ATV. He received moderate injuries from the accident. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
ALBANY, MO
kttn.com

Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway

A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th. Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene. The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the...
MERCER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Browning, MO Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges

A Browning, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after his arrest Tuesday evening in Grundy County. Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Browning resident Anthony M. Seward was arrested at 6:55 P.M. Tuesday evening on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, misdemeanor making a false report, a 2nd offense of driving while suspended, and he was cited for no seat belt.
BROWNING, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest One In Grundy County

One arrest in the area counties was reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. At about 6:55 pm in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Anthony M Seward of Browning for alleged leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, making a false report, driving while suspended – 2nd offense, and no seat belt. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two individuals

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Raytown resident on January 18th after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and a Spickard resident on a capias warrant. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Seward was arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was charged with felony leaving the...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man

A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
BETHANY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies

GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
FALLS CITY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County

A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
TRENTON, MO
kq2.com

Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair

A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
LAWSON, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Steve Schieber and Scott Sharp on staffing, services and hospital foundation at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center

Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says many rural hospitals are challenged with staffing with their physician model, however, the hospital in Trenton is “very fortunate” and has an “outstanding group” of primary care physicians and advanced practice providers. Schieber says Wright Memorial Hospital...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Donna Christy

Donna Christy, age 79 and a resident of Trenton, MO, passed away on January 17, 2023, at her home following a brief battle with cancer. Donna Sue Barnes Christy was born October 18, 1943, at the Cullers Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton R-9 schools for 12 years, graduating in 1961. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1965 with a B.S. in elementary education and taught school for 3-½ years in rural Boone County, Hickman Mills, and North Kansas City School Districts.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

CPR class to be offered in Trenton

The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Health Department will offer a CPR class next month. The class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton on February 23rd from 10 am to noon. It will be an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and AED course. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
TRENTON, MO

