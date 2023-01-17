ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
back2stonewall.com

ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”

Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
ARIZONA STATE
MinnPost

Poisoning cases among kids in Minnesota, nation linked to hemp and marijuana edibles spike

A KSTP-TV story by Ellen Galles says, “The number of kids who have accidentally eaten and gotten sick from marijuana edibles has spiked over the past five years. Numbers recently released by the National Institutes of Health shows cases reported to the nation’s poison control centers involving kids under the age of six. In 2017 there were 207 cases. By 2021, that number had grown to 3,054. That’s an increase of more than 1375%. Minnesota’s numbers involving kids under the age of six are also on the rise. According to the Minnesota Poison Control System, in 2020 they had 19 cases. In 2022, there were 94 cases.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons

Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Murders up in urban areas, not gun-friendly counties

Murders occur overwhelmingly in dense urban areas, many with tough anti-gun restrictions, and far less in suburban and rural areas where firearm ownership is more common, according to a national study of killings. “This research shows that murders in the U.S. are highly concentrated in tiny areas in the U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses

A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in Oregon

Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range […]
OREGON STATE
AZFamily

ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy