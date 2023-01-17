Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Pills bought through Snapchat caused deaths of 8 teens and young adults, lawsuit says
They were ages 15 through 22 and were from six states, according to the lawsuit.
Lawmakers again try to finish off Florida’s ‘free kill’ legal loophole
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sabrina Davis chose a vivid pink blouse to wear to her Orlando presentation. It stood out amid the muted browns and greys of the Orange County government meeting room surrounding her. She walked up to the podium, slightly nervous, and glanced at the lawmakers assembled before...
back2stonewall.com
ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”
Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
Marjorie Taylor-Greene Welcomes Constitutional Carry to Georgia – No Permit Required To Carry Guns in Georgia
On January 1, as the world woke up to the beginning of a new year, Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene was apparently joyful at the new 'constitutional carry' gun laws that have taken effect in the Peach State.
Poisoning cases among kids in Minnesota, nation linked to hemp and marijuana edibles spike
A KSTP-TV story by Ellen Galles says, “The number of kids who have accidentally eaten and gotten sick from marijuana edibles has spiked over the past five years. Numbers recently released by the National Institutes of Health shows cases reported to the nation’s poison control centers involving kids under the age of six. In 2017 there were 207 cases. By 2021, that number had grown to 3,054. That’s an increase of more than 1375%. Minnesota’s numbers involving kids under the age of six are also on the rise. According to the Minnesota Poison Control System, in 2020 they had 19 cases. In 2022, there were 94 cases.”
'Meaningful action': White House celebrates Illinois assault-style weapons ban
The Biden administration thanked Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) Wednesday for taking "meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans" by signing an assault-style weapons ban into law the day prior.
Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons
Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
Florida lawmaker weighs expanding controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law to middle schoolers
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she would support expansions to the state's 'Parental Rights in Education' law for middle schoolers.
Washington Examiner
Murders up in urban areas, not gun-friendly counties
Murders occur overwhelmingly in dense urban areas, many with tough anti-gun restrictions, and far less in suburban and rural areas where firearm ownership is more common, according to a national study of killings. “This research shows that murders in the U.S. are highly concentrated in tiny areas in the U.S....
At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses
A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in Oregon
Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range […]
Florida lawmakers back new changes to college athlete pay law
Members of the House panel praised the proposed changes Tuesday.
AZFamily
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
Dozens of Illinois sheriff's offices vow to defy governor's assault weapons ban
At least 74 sheriff's offices in the state of Illinois have posted statements vowing to defy gun control legislation signed into law by Gov. Pritzker earlier this year.
gamblingnews.com
Mississippi Sports Betting Legalization Saga Continues with Fifth Bill
Being backed by the chairman of the House Gaming Committee, Casey Eure, House Bill 606 would amend section 97-33-1 of the Mississippi Code from 1972 in such a manner that it would enable bettors to place wagers on sports events online. Five Attempts and Counting. The bill that has already...
Comments / 0