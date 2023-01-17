A KSTP-TV story by Ellen Galles says, “The number of kids who have accidentally eaten and gotten sick from marijuana edibles has spiked over the past five years. Numbers recently released by the National Institutes of Health shows cases reported to the nation’s poison control centers involving kids under the age of six. In 2017 there were 207 cases. By 2021, that number had grown to 3,054. That’s an increase of more than 1375%. Minnesota’s numbers involving kids under the age of six are also on the rise. According to the Minnesota Poison Control System, in 2020 they had 19 cases. In 2022, there were 94 cases.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO