This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC
The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
Answer Man: County taxing rental property owners for refrigerators, beds, linens?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I imagine that many of us who own short- or long-term rental properties just received their notices from our friendly county tax assessor regarding “personal property” itemizations in those units. We are supposed to list things like dishwashers, stoves, beds, linen, dishware, washing machines, etc., to be taxed as personal property (like our cars are taxed). So many questions … How is it justified that these items, for which we paid sales tax to begin with, and then which generate additional income for the rental WHICH IS TAXED AS INCOME (a rental with a dishwasher or furnishings rents more than one without)? How can a legitimate tax be levied on “estimations” of the original price paid or date of purchase, when you cannot be expected to remember that far back? What about stuff that existed on the property when you originally bought the place? Who knows what was paid and when? How many extra county staff will be required to process these thousands of itemizations, with vague and unverified data? And what will the tax assessments be? How will the county deal with depreciation? How does one plan for this? Will they do spot checks for enforcement? This whole thing is a mess, with inadequate notification, planning, or public comment. Does not speak well for our elected Tax Assessor.
Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County
A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
Renfro Distribution in Clinton to start laying off employees ahead of closure, official says
CLINTON, S.C. — The closing of a business in Laurens County, South Carolina, will mean layoffs for about 100 employees. Renfro Distribution in Clinton will begin layoffs in March, and layoffs will be completed by end of June, according to Jonathan Coleman, the president and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
$14M project at former Borden factory in downtown Greenville nears completion
The reimagining of a long-vacant factory in downtown Greenville into an "urban office park" is nearing completion. The Borden project near Unity Park — an adaptive reuse and mixed-use development — will feature more than 30,000 divisible square feet of office space for up to seven tenants. The...
Where Are The Best Thrift Shops in South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Greenville Racial Equity & Economic Mobility institutes first Dream Keeper Awards
The theme for the Greenville Racial Equity & Economic Mobility (REEM) Commission’s income and wealth town hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the quote from the anthem for the civil rights movement, “We shall overcome someday.”. That day was today for the keynote speaker, Alyssa Richardson,...
Check those tickets: Two $150,000 lottery tickets sold in SC
Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance customer upset about prescription benefit change
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephanie Baker says a year ago she started getting her medications from Howard’s Pharmacy in Simpsonville. “They were local and I really wanted to support a local business here in Simpsonville,” Baker said. But this year her pharmacy told her she would soon...
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
Upstate company gives new life to used glass
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver speaks on the challenges and opportunities ahead
When South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver was sworn into office on Jan. 11, she didn’t have much time to savor the moment. Two days later, on Jan. 13, Weaver stopped by the office of the Greenville Journal for an in-depth interview, where she spoke of the “happy exhaustion” of the prior 48 hours.
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
SC has 2 of the best places to visit around the world in 2023, NY Times says. Can you guess where?
Charleston and Greenville were listed among 52 places around the world as places to visit in 2023 by The New York Times. Greenville was listed as 14th, Charleston 32. They were two of 10 U.S. locales on the list. First place was London, which The Times said offers something for...
City of Greenville receives over $56K donation to support Legacy Park improvements
Legacy Park Friends, a nonprofit based in Greenville, gave a $56,500 check to Greenville City Council on Jan. 9. The funds will be used to support various improvements to Legacy Park and include a $25,000 donation from Steve White Auto Group to be used towards the Shady Retreat, an area with:
