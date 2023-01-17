Read full article on original website
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
WSET
New Alzheimer's medication could add 'truly valuable' time to patient lives: Va. expert
WASHINGTON (7News) — A breakthrough Alzheimer’s medication could add years to those diagnosed with the disease. 7News On Your Side broke down what it does, who qualifies and how much the drug costs. Alzheimer’s dementia is an irreversible brain disease with devastating outcomes for patients and their families....
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Study examines brain aging in people with schizophrenia
People suffering from schizophrenia can expect to die 15 years sooner than they ordinarily would. A new study has now found that this could be partly caused by advanced brain aging. The research findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of premature...
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
MedicalXpress
Free symptom questionnaire may help indicate whether a child has autism
Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms. Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. After development of an initial...
Loss of smell associated with frailty in older adults
Doctors already test seniors' hearing and vision. Sense of smell could be added to screenings one day, according to researchers who found links between its loss and risk of frailty in older adults.
WDEL 1150AM
Learning to live with narcolepsy: A mental health counselor shares his journey
(BPT) - Mental health counselor and avid hiker Chris knew something was going on with his health. He was not only feeling tired all the time, but despite napping every day, he still fell asleep at movies, at work — even while meeting with clients. Chris knew it was time to seek medical help.
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
studyfinds.org
Hormone replacement therapy could prevent Alzheimer’s in genetically at-risk women
NORWICH, United Kingdom — Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could help prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s in women who carry a gene which makes them more likely to develop the most common form of dementia. A team from the University of East Anglia says this type of treatment can bolster both memory and cognition among women with the APOE4 gene.
KXLY
Rooming-In Program Aids Infants With Critical Congenital Heart Disease
TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Nurses perceive that a novel rooming-in program for caregivers of infants with critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) may improve outcomes, according to a study published in the January issue of the American Journal of Critical Care. Jenna Shackleford, Ph.D., R.N., from Kennesaw...
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
Researchers discovered that six psychiatric disorders seemed linked to the same underlying brain wiring.
Long-lasting coughs ‘may be one infection after another’
Coughs that last a long time this winter may be the result of people picking up one infection after another, a GP expert has said.Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said doctors have noticed that the current round of respiratory infections seems to be lasting longer than usual.She said figures from the College’s research and surveillance centre show that rates of lower and upper respiratory tract infections are well above the average usually seen so far in winter.This is echoed in weekly data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has found high rates of...
Losing Willpower? Take 6 Breaths/min to Increase Heart Rate Variability. It's a Biological Correlate of Self-Control.
Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.”
