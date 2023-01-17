Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Thirty year prison sentence for man who fled Woodville Police
The Tyler County District Attorney’s Office has announced a lengthy prison sentence for a man who led Woodville Police in a high-speed pursuit. According to District Attorney Lucas Babin, a Woodville police officer tried to stop Manuel Cabrera, of Corpus Christi, on Highway 190 on the west side of Woodville, but instead of stopping he led law enforcement in a chase that ended about six miles south of Woodville at the Ivanhoe Community when an officer used the “pit maneuver” to get him stopped.
12newsnow.com
Newton Police Chief back at work after being shot while assisting an eviction notice
"It's just the way i'm built. I'm not going to let them win. Being a police officer is not for everybody, but you can't live your life in fear."
White supremacist gang member arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen items at house in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — An alleged white supremacist gang member is in custody after drugs and stolen property were found at a house in Vidor Thursday morning. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Orange County Narcotics Division along with other agencies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street in Vidor.
12newsnow.com
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
12newsnow.com
Newton County neighborhood without mail service after alleged altercation with resident, USPS driver
Rodriguez says her neighbor confronted the USPS driver for speeding while kids were playing on the road. She allegedly threw his mail on the ground and took off.
East Texas News
Suspect in church burglary arrested
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An arrest was made of a suspect in a church burglary, and could face additional charges in several other incidents, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Juan Gabriel Barreda, a 47-year-old Houston man,...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police, Sheriff’s Office introduce new ACTION patrols
The Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are starting the Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving Our Neighborhoods unit, also known as ACTION, beginning this month. The ACTION unit is composed of several highly motivated officers and deputies who are primarily tasked with locating and arresting the individuals responsible for the recent increase in shootings this year. ACTION will also focus on other criminal activity such as felony warrants, burglaries, street level narcotics, violent crimes against citizens and other offenses affecting the quality of life in Natchitoches.
kalb.com
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
kalb.com
Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall will close for next 3 months
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County and plan to take Dowlen Rd. you'll need to plan ahead for the next three months. The exit ramp to Dowlen Rd. from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months beginning on Friday according to TxDOT.
Management company over Sabine Park Apartments in Orange responds to residents living without water
ORANGE, Texas — Some renters at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange may finally have some answers after living without water since Christmas. Several residents reached out 12News after pipes at the apartment complex busted during the arctic fold front, causing water to go out at nearly 20 units.
kjas.com
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
'It's unbearable': Some Sabine Park Apartment Homes residents living without water since Christmas
ORANGE, Texas — Another resident of an Orange apartment complex is speaking out after living without water since Christmas. Nearly 20 units are the Sabine Park Apartment Homes still don't have running water after pipes busted during the artic cold front that hit Southeast Texas. 12News has attempted several...
12newsnow.com
Orangefield pulls away from Kountze for 70-47 district win
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — With the first round of district play in 22-3A nearly in the books, it's time for teams to start building some separation. Tuesday night Orangefield did just that, beating Kountze 70-47 in front of their home crowd. The Bobcats (20-6, 5-1) win keeps them one game...
