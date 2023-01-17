ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kjas.com

Thirty year prison sentence for man who fled Woodville Police

The Tyler County District Attorney’s Office has announced a lengthy prison sentence for a man who led Woodville Police in a high-speed pursuit. According to District Attorney Lucas Babin, a Woodville police officer tried to stop Manuel Cabrera, of Corpus Christi, on Highway 190 on the west side of Woodville, but instead of stopping he led law enforcement in a chase that ended about six miles south of Woodville at the Ivanhoe Community when an officer used the “pit maneuver” to get him stopped.
WOODVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Suspect in church burglary arrested

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – An arrest was made of a suspect in a church burglary, and could face additional charges in several other incidents, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Juan Gabriel Barreda, a 47-year-old Houston man,...
HOUSTON, TX
KPLC TV

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
VERNON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police, Sheriff’s Office introduce new ACTION patrols

The Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are starting the Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving Our Neighborhoods unit, also known as ACTION, beginning this month. The ACTION unit is composed of several highly motivated officers and deputies who are primarily tasked with locating and arresting the individuals responsible for the recent increase in shootings this year. ACTION will also focus on other criminal activity such as felony warrants, burglaries, street level narcotics, violent crimes against citizens and other offenses affecting the quality of life in Natchitoches.
kalb.com

VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
LEESVILLE, LA
kogt.com

Theft At Pilot Truck Stop

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
ORANGE, TX
kalb.com

Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
LEESVILLE, LA
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper

Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
JASPER, TX
12newsnow.com

Orangefield pulls away from Kountze for 70-47 district win

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — With the first round of district play in 22-3A nearly in the books, it's time for teams to start building some separation. Tuesday night Orangefield did just that, beating Kountze 70-47 in front of their home crowd. The Bobcats (20-6, 5-1) win keeps them one game...
KOUNTZE, TX

