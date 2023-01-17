ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Buttigieg Could’ve Improved Airline Issues And Just…Didn’t

By The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uc0Gy_0kHDgIEX00
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

People want Pete to do something.

Even prior to the Southwest Airlines and FAA chaos over the last few months, lawmakers have written letters and have all but “begged” Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to make changes regarding the FAA and how airlines are regulated.

According to David Sirota, founder and editor-in-chief of The Lever news site and guest on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, Buttigieg could have taken action on a smaller level to prevent these major travel hiccups, or at least have made them less impactful, but he didn’t.

“Colorado’s attorney general, before the Southwest meltdown, and a bunch of other attorneys general filed a letter, an official comment letter, telling Buttigieg to finally pass a rule that’s been sitting at the Department of Transportation for four months requiring airlines to sell only flights that have adequate personnel to fly, saying that the Department [of Transportation] should make clear it will impose significant fines for cancellations and extended delays that are weather-related or otherwise unavoidable. Buttigieg did none of that,” Sirota tells show co-host Andy Levy.

Sirota also pokes a hole in the argument that Buttigieg isn’t responsible for Southwest’s computer system errors.

“That Southwest’s executives making the decision to pay themselves $112 million, Southwest executives’ decision to approve a shareholder dividend of $400 million while not making what they knew to be were necessary investments in their computer system,” is all the more reason Buttigieg needs to regulate them and others, says Sirota.

So why won’t he and why didn’t he when he had the chance? That’s what Andy wants to know.

Sirota has a theory and it’s related to the kind of lawmaker that Buttigieg is.

“Pete Buttigieg is an ambitious politician,” he says.

Plus! Sirota also shares what Pete could do to improve and regulate airlines like Southwest, what needs to change about the system at large, and what it will take to get Pete to actually do it.

Also in this episode! Jared Yates Sexton, co-host of the Muckrake podcast and author of The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power Paranoia and The Coming Crisis, joins the podcast to break down how the right became so powerful, and why we need to get angrier about so-called “normal” Kevin McCarthy and Ron DeSantis—or else.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 73

?? ??
2d ago

He couldn’t even fix the POT HOLES as mayor. He had hard time in the service leading 26 men. Tried working in the blue collar work force but said it was to hard. FLAT OUT LEFT WING LIBERAL SOCIALIST 🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply(3)
54
Don't resolve, just bitch.
2d ago

Look Pete thought working for Joe would be like working in a sauna. Nothing but old men laying around naked, in a haze and daze, once in clean off a seat, mistakenly thought it was head of transgender not transportation.

Reply
28
Tammy Burt
2d ago

petey couldn't be a mayor of a small town, and biden picked him, biden only gets the best from the circus to work for him

Reply
32
