ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Stocks Lower, Week Ahead, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Debt Ceiling - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B61BH_0kHDgCwB00

Stock futures lower, dollar steady, as China data check gains; Week Ahead: retail sales, earnings in focus as inflation debate shifts; Goldman Sachs earnings on deck after banks top street forecasts; Microsoft defends Activision takeover amid reports of EU challenge and debt ceiling debate triggers funding measures from U.S. Treasury.

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday January 17:

1. -- Stock Futures Lower, Dollar Steady, As China Data Check Gains

U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar traded near seven month lows against its global peers, as investors prepared for a ramp-up in fourth quarter earnings reports while eyeing moves in the bond market as Federal Reserve rate bets continue to fade.

Stocks are holding on to solid gains so far this year, with the S&P 500 rising just over 4% since the beginning of January, as softer-than-expected inflation figures, a still-expanding jobs markets and early signs of a robust earnings season add to investor optimism.

A big pullback in bond yields, a well, is helping power stock gains as traders trim bets on near-term Fed rate hikes, suggesting a peak Fed Funds rate of under 5% by the early spring, with the potential for rate cuts later in the year if the economy slips into recession .

Tuesday early moves, however, could be more-tightly linked to overnight data from China showing the weakest full-year economic growth in more than five decades as the country's Covid crisis careens from strict lockdowns to swift reopening.

Fourth quarter GDP was pegged at 2.9%, firmly ahead of forecasts, but the 2022 pace was reported by the National Bureau of Statistics as just 3%, well below the government's official 5.5% target. Parallel data released by the NBS showed China's population fell by 850,000 last year, the first decline since 1961, to around 1.412 billion.

In U.S. markets, benchmark 10-year note yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, were marked 5 basis points higher at 3.55% in overnight dealing while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.244%.

The CME Group's FedWatch now indicates a 91.2% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed on February 1, up from around 76.7% this time last week, with traders expecting the Fed Funds rate to peak at a range of between 4.75% and 5% in the early spring.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currency peers, was marked 0.17% higher at $102.381, near to the the lowest since early June.

Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures tied to the the S&P 500 are priced for a 15 point opening bell decline while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are set for a 90 point dip. The tech-focused Nasdaq, which is on its best four-day run since November, is looking at a 66 point pullback.

In overseas markets, the the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index fell 0.36% into the close of trading, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 slumped 1.23% as the yen traded at seven-month high against the U.S. dollar amid reports of tighter monetary policy next week from the Bank of Japan.

Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.19% lower in early Frankfurt dealing, while London's FTSE 100 was down 0.18%.

2. -- Week Ahead: Retail Sales, Earnings In Focus As Inflation Debate Shifts

Corporate earnings and a key reading of December U.S. retail sales are likely to steer direction on Wall Street this week as investors look for confirmation that inflation pressures are easing in the world's largest economy.

A pullback in gas prices will likely keep a lid on December retail sales gains, but may also provide some relief for a boost in discretionary spending over the final month of the year. That said, analysts are looking for a 1.3% year-on-year decline for the headline figure when its published at 8:30 am EST on Wednesday.

Around 26 S&P 500 companies will report fourth quarter earnings this week, including United Airlines ( UAL ) - Get Free Report , Procter & Gamble ( PG ) - Get Free Report , American Airlines ( AAL ) - Get Free Report and Schlumberger ( SLB ) - Get Free Report . Netflix ( NFLX ) - Get Free Report will also debut as the first tech report of the season, with fourth quarter earnings expected after the close of trading on Thursday.

S&P 500 earnings are expected to fall 2.2% from last year to a share-weighted $446.9 billion, according to Refinitiv data, although that tally weakens to a decline of 6.6% once the energy sector and its $47.2 billion contribution is stripped away.

3. -- Goldman Sachs Earnings On Deck After Banks Top Street Forecasts

Goldman Sachs ( GS ) - Get Free Report shares moved lower in pre-market trading ahead of the investment banking group's fourth quarter earnings prior to the opening bell.

Goldman, which will round-out the wave of big bank earnings which began Friday with a better-than-expected update from JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) - Get Free Report , is expected to post a bottom line of $5.48 per share on revenues of $10.833 billion, a 14.3% slump when compared to last year's levels.

A big drop in dealmaking fees, linked to last quarter's M&A decline, will likely clip investment banking revenues, but trading volumes could get a boost given the solid end-of-year rally in both the U.S and European bond markets.

Last week, JPMorgan, Citigroup ( C ) - Get Free Report and Wells Fargo ( WFC ) - Get Free Report all set aside a larger portion of their capital base to absorb potential losses in their loan books, a move that Goldman is likely to echo, given its decision to cut around 3,600 jobs and the mounting losses in its 'Platform Solutions' business that houses Apple Card.

Tesla shares were marked 1.03% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $370.16 each.

4. -- Microsoft Defends Activision Takeover Amid Reports of EU Challenge

Microsoft ( MSFT ) - Get Free Report shares edged lower in pre-market trading amid reports that the tech giant's proposed takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ) - Get Free Report is likely to receive an antitrust warning from competition authorities in Europe.

Reuters reported over the weekend the European Commission, the region's executive, is preparing a so-called 'statement of objections' outlining its concerns over the deal, which was first unveiled by Microsoft early last year. Officials in the U.K. are also looking into the deal, and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is suing to block the acquisition on the grounds it would "harm competition in high-performance gaming consoles" by denying or degrading access to its gaming content by rival console makers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadell, meanwhile, told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he feels certain views held by competition officials are "short sighted", adding that
if you believe in competition, you should believe in this deal".

Microsoft shares were marked 0.25% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $238.63 each. Activision shares were marked 0.53% lower at $76.25 each.

5. -- Debt Ceiling Debate Triggers Funding Measures From U.S. Treasury

The U.S. Treasury will begin taking so-called 'extraordinary measures' to prevent the government from breaching the debt ceiling limit, the White House said late Friday.

With Republican lawmakers now in control of the House of Representatives, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is looking to leverage the current debt ceiling, pegged at $31.4 billion, to extract spending cuts from President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that a host of measures could  begin this week, including the reprioritization of federal funds, in order to prevent she described as the "irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability" that would result from a U.S. default.

The measures are likely to buy the government several months, but won't likely change the tenor of negotiations between Republican leaders and their rivals in the House and Senate.

"A day of reckoning is coming. It's long past time for Washington to end the reckless spending of taxpayer dollars and start living within its means," said Florida Senator Rick Scott.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy