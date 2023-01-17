ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Why does Shiba Inu [SHIB] continue to stagger despite the Shibarium update?

SHIB flipped stETH for the biggest holding by dollars among the top 500 ETH whales. Metrics and market indicators were bearish. The Shiba Inu [SHIB] community’s expectations for SHIB did not go as planned, as the memecoin’s price declined by more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At press time, it was trading at $0.00001053, with a market capitalization of over $5.7 billion.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Markets Insider

Coinbase soars 10% as crypto markets rally and bitcoin notches highest price since September

Coinbase surged more than 10% on Tuesday, trading at $53 per share as the wider crypto market enjoys a week-long rally. The move in Coinbase stock comes as cryptocurrency prices continue their uptick. Bitcoin jumped 20% in the past week, according to Messari, while the industry's market cap rebounded to more than $1 trillion over the weekend. Bitcoin notched its highest price since September.
ambcrypto.com

ApeCoin [APE] $4.849 support holds as bears struggle: Is a price reversal imminent?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. APE could find stable support and bounce back into recovery. APE’s increasing open interest rate could signal a pending trend reversal. ApeCoin [APE] has been in a...
ambcrypto.com

Monero: With a wobbling hashrate, what does the future hold for XMR

Monero’s hashrate faltered drastically in a matter of hours until press time. XMR was overbought, but the ADX trend could keep it in the green direction. Information from 2Miners.com revealed that the hashrate of Monero [XMR] had faltered at the time of writing. The hashrate measures the security and health of a blockchain network. So, Monero’s floundering hashrate signaled a threat to the security of the private blockchain.
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin [LTC]: A decline in Open Interest does not mean that buyers are done

LTC’s Open Interest fell by 9% in the last week. Regardless, investors remained bullish. Despite the rally in the count of Litecoin [LTC] transactions above $100,000 since the year began, the steady fall in the alt’s Open Interest in the last week indicated that bearish sentiment was returning to the market.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC]: What you should expect following 2023’s 23% rally

The recent rally in BTC’s price led to many BTC holders netting unrealized gains. The aSOPR’s attempt to retest the value of 1.0 signaled a bullish trend in the current market. Bitcoin [BTC] started the year with a strong rally of 23.3%, which has resulted in a wide...

