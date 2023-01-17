ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

FIFA 23 TOTY leaks suggest addition of TOTY Icon cards

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esm6v_0kHDg34t00

More and more details are slipping through.

FIFA 23 TOTY leaks are becoming more abundant as we get closer to the official reveal.

EA

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year ( TOTY ) promo is almost at its climax with the ultimate team of 2022 set to be revealed on January 19, 2023. Voting has closed, so over at EA Sports it should already be clear which nominees have made it into the final squad.

We can only speculate and make TOTY predictions until the official reveal comes around, but of course FIFA’s notoriously well-informed leaker community is already publishing a few results – or so they claim, at least. You should take the following pieces of information with the usual grain of salt despite the reliable reputation of FIFA 23’s leakers. Overall, though, these FIFA 23 TOTY leaks look quite reasonable.

The best sports games of all time (; 2:31)

FIFA 23 TOTY – leaked voting lists

A few leakers seem to have received information on the standings as voting was still underway, representing a fluid picture of the situation. The latest leaked voting list for FIFA 23’s TOTY had the following eleven players in the lead:

  • Thibaut Courtois
  • Theo Hernández
  • João Cancelo
  • Virgil van Dijk
  • Achraf Hakimi
  • Luka Modric
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Kylian Mbappé
  • Neymar
  • Lionel Messi

About a day earlier, a very similar list leaked that had Federico Valverde instead of Jude Bellingham and Karim Benzema instead of Neymar, so this might well represent swings happening in the vote at some points (since we don't know if the list posted later is actually from a later date). Other leaks also hint at Valverde and Benzema to be included.

You should also keep in mind that EA Sports will always have the last word on who makes it into the squad, so it could easily overrule the voting if the company feels that it has to make changes – e.g. to represent more positions in the team.

FIFA 23 TOTY – leaked players

With voting being closed, some very reliable leakers say that they've been able to confirm the entire roster of FIFA 23's Team of the Year.

The following players have been leaked for FIFA 23’s TOTY:

  • Thibaut Courtois
  • Achraf Hakimi
  • Virgil van Dijk
  • Theo Hernández
  • Eder Militao
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Luka Modric
  • Jude Bellingham
  • Lionel Messi
  • Kylian Mbappé
  • Karim Benzema

TOTY Moments Ilkay Gündogan will also be available via Objectives.

FIFA 23 TOTY – leaked Icons

EA Sports also seems to have something entirely new planned for FIFA 23’s TOTY with the inclusion of TOTY Icon cards in the promo.

We already got some World Cup Icons late in 2022, so TOTY Icons seem like a logical next step in the expansion of the Campaign Icons feature EA introduced with FIFA 23 to keep these cards relevant throughout the game’s lifecycle.

So far, the following players have been leaked as FIFA 23 TOTY Icons:

  • Pelé
  • Philipp Lahm

We’ll keep you up to date on all these areas as we move closer to the official FIFA 23 TOTY reveal on January 19, 2023, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm GMT / 5pm CET.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Ratings and Positions Revealed

FIFA 23 Team of the Year ratings and positions were revealed on Jan. 19, a day before the biggest promotion of the Ultimate Team cycle begins. Team of the Year highlight the best performing players from the past year. These cards receive major upgrades and are endgame items for the rest of the FUT cycle. As well, these cards receive boosts that other major cards like Team of the Season might not later on. Not to mention, they are arguably the most sought after players in the game.
The Independent

Fifa 23 Team of the Year players and ratings announced featuring Messi and Benzema

The Fifa 23 Team of the Year has been revealed, featuring World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema.EA Sports announced the full XI on Thursday afternoon, sharing a short clip on social media, which also confirmed the overall rating for each player.Messi is the highest-rated card at 98 overall, with both Benzema and Kylian Mbappe handed a 97 rating.Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also receives a 97-rated card, while England’s Jude Bellingham makes his Team of the Year debut with a 95 overall.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK suffering from ‘catastrophic’ impact of Brexit, says Asda bossRian Johnson says next Knives Out film will be 'very different' to Glass OnionLewis Capaldi pauses gig as fight breaks out during song: ‘They’re scrapping’
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icons Leaked: Full List

The full list of FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icons has apparently been leaked on Twitter by FUT Camp. Team of the Year Icons are expected to be the next Campaign Icons release following World Cup Icons back in November. Campaign Icons replaced Prime Icon Moments for FIFA 23 allowing EA Sports to be more flexible with the Icon curve in Ultimate Team.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Yardbarker

Video – Carlo Garganese fears “outdated” Allegri could ruin Chiesa’s career

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Nima Tavallaey and Carlo Garganese discussed Juve’s humiliating defeat at Napoli last Friday. While Tavallaey feels that the Bianconeri can still build on the eight-match winning steak which preceded the Maradona Stadium routing, Garganese has apparently lost all hope in Massimiliano Allegri, describing the manager and his tactics as outdated.
Yardbarker

Watch: Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead in Copa del Rey tie

Having produced an underwhelming performance for much of the first half of their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the match. Having failed to register a single shot on target for the first 40 minutes, Barca finally made the breakthrough just before half time when Raphinha’s curling shot snuck into the Ceuta goal.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
463
Followers
521
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy