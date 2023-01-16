Read full article on original website
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Viking Players Who May Not Return Next Season
The Vikings have some roster decisions to make this offseason after their season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the list of players who will either be gone from the roster or will take less money includes the following:
Minnesota tries again to contain Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue
Purdue will cap a two-game road set when it travels to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota on Thursday night. The
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Taylor Heise reflects on her unconventional hockey beginnings
MINNEAPOLIS – "Pretty much taught myself the rules of the game and how to play hockey," said Gopher women's hockey's fifth-year star forward Taylor Heise. "My parents learned with me, which I think was something that benefited me."One of the best in the sport could have easily gone down a different path."The ice rink was more of an escape for me I think. Basketball was definitely something that I was born into," she said.Heise's family was at home on the hardcourt, not the ice. Her parents both played basketball at UW-River Falls. Unlike Taylor, her brothers followed suit."They pushed me...
Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Illinois Wins Big At Minnesota, Edey Scores 32 At Michigan State
Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday by dominating the Golden Gophers on the glass in a big second half. No. 3 Purdue and Michigan State went back and forth most of the afternoon, but National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey sunk the Spartans' hopes with a late layup.
Saints Win Appeals Regarding Alleged Fake Injury Fines
The New Orleans Saints won their appeals to NFL fines after an alleged fake injury in Week 13.
103 Year Old Minnesota Vikings Fan Gets Birthday Surprise of a Lifetime!
It's not every day you get a former player of the Minnesota Vikings to show up to your Birthday party. But when you are 103 and been a fan since the team first came to town in 1961, just about anything can be possible. Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her birthday this...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’
PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
Boston Prepared To Make Bid For 2026 NBA All-Star Game
According to Bleacher Report’s and TNT’s Chris Haynes, the city of Boston is expected to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
Jahmir Young powers Maryland to revenge win against Michigan
Driving relentlessly to the hoop, Jahmir Young scored 26 points to power Maryland to a 64-58 victory over Michigan Thursday
Nets And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
Nation's top cornerback flips from Miami to Colorado, commits to play for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders and Colorado landed five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, who originally pledged to the Miami Hurricanes.
