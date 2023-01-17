Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Snow Drought in WNC, Domestic Violence Up in Buncombe, Teacher Arrested
Assistant Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges. An assistant teacher and assitant football coach is now facing sexual assault charges in Transylvania County involving a student. 25 year old Harell Mitchell III of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School. WLOS-TV is reportnig Transylvania County Schools confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office has an open investigation.
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina
The North Carolina-based chain is partnering with a local brewery to introduce the twist on its famous sweet tea.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
counton2.com
Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
WLOS.com
Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
FOX Carolina
Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
country1037fm.com
New Knees For A Lincolnton, North Carolina Lottery Winner
This is the bees knees. New knees for a Lincolnton, North Carolina lottery winner. A North Carolina woman from Lincoln County was finally able to get the knee replacement surgery she needs after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Her name is Ronda Isaac (this is not her picture by the way) and she lives in Lincolnton. She says she was surprised and actually relieved to win the prize.
WBTV
North Carolina plays prominent role in upcoming thriller ‘Condor’s Nest’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is playing a big role in a new movie coming out later this month, both in front of and behind the camera. “Condor’s Nest” takes us back to the 1950s and the hunt for Nazi war criminals. The Rocky Mount area doubles...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Isn’t The Best State To Drive In, But It Is Ranked Pretty High
Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It can make you late and is just downright annoying. And traffic seems to be getting worse on a daily basis. That and the fact that no one in Charlotte seems to be able to drive or abide by traffic laws. The sheer ignorance of not stopping for red lights or four-way stops, not going remotely close to the speed limit, and swerving in and out of traffic constantly is the norm it seems. If you’re offended by that statement, well you’re the problem. In my opinion, it’s a sign of pure entitlement. You and where you are headed are the only ones that are important. So as bad as it has gotten in North Carolina I was shocked to see this list of the best states to drive in.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
McDowell Co. man collects $71K from scratch-off ticket
A McDowell County man has won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket after only paying 30 dollars.
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say one person is dead after a homicide, the first in the city this year. It happened Wednesday night just after 11:30 p.m. on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, south of the River Arts District. News 13 is working to learn the identity of the victim and any information about the suspect(s).
