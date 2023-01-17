Optimize your concert experience by avoiding these pitfalls

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mark Sisti
At the risk of oversimplification, there are good performers and there are not-so-good performers; we all know that. But did you ever stop to think that there are good audiences and bad audiences?

By bad audiences, I don’t mean crowds who hate the band and voice their displeasure. That’s to be expected, and is accepted as part of the risk you take when you put yourself out there on stage.

No, the ones I’m talking about are ones who, more often than not, like the band. They may even be friends. But they’ve never learned that what you can do when you’re watching friends rehearse in a garage is not always appropriate when they’re up on stage trying to earn a living.

As an audience member, there are several things that will wear out your welcome pretty quickly, but they all boil down to one thing: you are not the show. No one has paid a cover charge to watch you. For you to do anything that takes the focus away from the performers on stage is disrespectful to those performers.

I saw something at a performance last week that always leaves me shaking my head: an audience member jumps on stage to sing with the band. I don’t mean a special guest who’s invited up; I mean some random stranger who feels that kind of boorish behavior is acceptable.

Listen, a band performance is not open mic night. It’s not karaoke. It’s people who have worked hard to hone their craft and are now practicing that craft. They don’t want you up there. The audience doesn’t want you up there. And, more than likely, the next morning, you also will wish you hadn’t been up there. Sing along with the band all you want, but do it from the dance floor, not the stage.

In the same vein, heckling is not amusing and, contrary to what you may think, neither the band nor the rest of the audience enjoys the “witty” banter.

Bands love to pay requests; it’s always more fun playing something you know someone really wants to hear.

However, if a band tells you they don’t know a song you want to hear, there is a chance, however slight it may seem to you, they're not lying to you. And if you continue to yell out the same request, chances are also pretty good that they haven't learned it since the last time you yelled it. Stop.

It also should be remembered that not all requests are appropriate songs to play at any time. Believe it or not, some bands actually have reasons why they do songs in a certain order and at a certain point of their show. Make your requests; be nice, be considerate, but in the end, it's their show. A band is not a jukebox.

And finally, and most important: yelling “Freebird” is never funny.

