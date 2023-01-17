Read full article on original website
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
Authors explain how and why to apologize the right way
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with co-authors Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy about their new book Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
Remembering legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, dead at 95
Legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died yesterday in Rome. She was 95 years old. Nicknamed La Lollo, she made dozens of movies in the U.S. and Europe after World War II. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has more. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major stars in the 1950s...
Library of Congress names a new ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. Julie Depenbrock (she/her) is an assistant producer on Morning Edition. Previously, she worked at The Washington Post and on WAMU's...
Encore: A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one student has an idea on how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, reports. JANET WOOJEONG...
Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that
This week, it'll mark 50 years since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a constitutionally protected right - at least for 49 years. In U.S. history, though, abortion wasn't always controversial. In fact, in colonial America, it was considered a fairly common practice, a private decision made by women and aided mostly by midwives. But in the mid-1800s, a small group of physicians set out to change that. Led by a zealous young doctor named Horatio Storer, they launched a campaign to make abortion illegal in every state. Here are hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah from our history podcast Throughline.
A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in
The U.N. called it a sobering milestone last year. For the first time on record, the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes around the world reached 100 million. Now the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to help some of those refugees resettle in the U.S. Today it announced a new private sponsorship program, as NPR's Joel Rose reports.
Leader of New England hate group facing civil charges for racist display in Portsmouth
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
Patrons at a Michigan club counter isolation's bad health effects with dance moves
The patrons at a club in Ann Arbor, Mich., aren't your average dance club crowd. Most of them are over 60, like Randy Tessier. RANDY TESSIER: We're a bunch of people that have been dancing in Ann Arbor for 50 years. And you know what? We got old. We can't help that.
Lisa Cortés Examines the Legacy of a Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer in Sundance Doc ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’
In Lisa Cortés’ documentary “Little Richard: I am Everything,” the man behind the hit songs, big hair and flamboyant personality is examined. The 98-minute doc, which premieres Jan. 19 at Sundance, traces the path of Richard Penniman, also known as Little Richard, from 1930s Macon, Ga., through underground Black drag clubs to segregated concert halls and international fame. Little Richard, who died at the age of 87 in 2020, burst onto the music scene in the 1950s and ultimately transformed rock ’n’ roll. “His DNA is everywhere,” says Cortés, who used never-seen-before archival footage, as well as interviews with family,...
Ken Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New Film
Ken Burns will dive into the history of the American buffalo as part of a new two-part, four-hour film set to air on PBS from October 16 to 17. The American Buffalo is the biography of the shaggy bovid which has been in production for four years. It will take viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the mammal’s evolution, its significance to the Great Plains, and its relationship to the Indigenous People of North America. The series was written by Dayton Duncan, the author of the companion book, Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection...
