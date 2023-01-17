Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Israel is ready to strike Iran’s nuclear program if necessary — America must prepare to work with it
Perhaps for the first time, an Israeli government is unified in its determination to prevent a nuclear Iran at all costs, presenting a truly credible military threat. The last time there might have been a credible US military threat against Iran’s nuclear program was in 2003, when Iran paused elements of its nuclear program fearing America would attack after invading Iraq. The last time there was a credible Israeli military threat against Iran’s nuclear facilities was probably in 2012, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened and considered striking. But he held off as the Obama administration publicly undermined the threat, there was...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Twitter flames Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei for 'women's freedom' remarks: 'Dude you're literally from Iran'
Twitter did not take it well after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lectured the west on women’s rights and freedoms on Women’s Day in Iran.
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working
The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Celebrity chef arrested in Iran for recipe for cutlets on the anniversary of Suleimani's death
Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in the capital Tehran on Wednesday where he was taken to the city's Evin Prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said.
North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
Biden Administration to 'Protect and Defend' Trump From Iran Revenge Threat
"Iran continues to plot against U.S. citizens and interests as so-called revenge for the death of Qassem Soleimani," the State Department told Newsweek.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Business Insider
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
Iran hangs former deputy defense minister, drawing international condemnation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic. WATCH:...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022
U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
France summons Iran's top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case.
