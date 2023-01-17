ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
New York Post

Israel is ready to strike Iran’s nuclear program if necessary — America must prepare to work with it

Perhaps for the first time, an Israeli government is unified in its determination to prevent a nuclear Iran at all costs, presenting a truly credible military threat. The last time there might have been a credible US military threat against Iran’s nuclear program was in 2003, when Iran paused elements of its nuclear program fearing America would attack after invading Iraq. The last time there was a credible Israeli military threat against Iran’s nuclear facilities was probably in 2012, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened and considered striking. But he held off as the Obama administration publicly undermined the threat, there was...
CNN

Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working

The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
The Hill

Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022

U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters.  U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy