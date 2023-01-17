ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Connecticut Public

Biden tours California storm damage

This afternoon, President Biden toured California's storm-damaged Central Coast. The region is trying to recover from a series of devastating Pacific storms that battered this state for nearly three weeks. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: To the people in California, I say it again - the country is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Recent heavy snow is crucial to the Colorado River but it's not a drought ender

California has been hit by a series of storms in recent weeks that's caused at least 20 deaths and lots of damage. But the wet weather out West is also responsible for a deep snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, which might be good for the Colorado River because the snow could boost depleted reservoirs. The thing is, it won't be enough to undo the impacts of a long-running drought. From member station KUNC, Alex Hager reports.
COLORADO STATE
Connecticut Public

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'Ethan's Law' mandating parents secure guns in homes with children

Connecticut lawmakers announced Wednesday that they plan to reintroduce federal legislation aimed at parents who leave firearms unsecured in their homes. Ethan’s Law would dictate that adults in homes with children, or anyone else ineligible to own a firearm, would be required to keep their weapons secured. Violators would face fines starting at $500, or, in cases resulting in an injured child, could be imprisoned for up to five years. The law is named for Ethan Song of Guilford who, at age 15, accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun in a friend’s home in 2018. Song’s parents successfully pushed this legislation through the Connecticut legislature in 2019 with bipartisan support.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire

A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Connecticut Public

Milder winters mean Connecticut's ticks are now active all year long

Milder, shorter winters in Connecticut have all but eliminated tick “seasons” as state officials now say ticks are active year-round. The state’s Active Tick Surveillance Program used to receive 50 tick specimens from December to March. But, in recent months, it’s gotten 800, according to Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who leads the program and is with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

The Accountability Project is expanding!

If a reporter presented a story to me with an exclamation in the headline, I’d probably edit it out but this headline deserves an exclamation point or two. March will mark two years since CT Public launched The Accountability Project. It was an ambitious effort to build an investigative team with three reporters dedicated to uncovering stories across Connecticut. Nearly two years later, I’m happy to report we’ve done that and more—-and now we’re expanding.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden

A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives. One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement...
STORRS, CT
Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

