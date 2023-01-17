Read full article on original website
Biden tours California storm damage
This afternoon, President Biden toured California's storm-damaged Central Coast. The region is trying to recover from a series of devastating Pacific storms that battered this state for nearly three weeks. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: To the people in California, I say it again - the country is...
Recent heavy snow is crucial to the Colorado River but it's not a drought ender
California has been hit by a series of storms in recent weeks that's caused at least 20 deaths and lots of damage. But the wet weather out West is also responsible for a deep snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, which might be good for the Colorado River because the snow could boost depleted reservoirs. The thing is, it won't be enough to undo the impacts of a long-running drought. From member station KUNC, Alex Hager reports.
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
Federal safety inspectors have concluded that the twisting, bending and long reaches that Amazon warehouse workers perform as much as nine times per minute put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders and constitute an unacceptable hazard. As part of a larger investigation into hazardous...
Saving what's left of the underground water used for large-scale farms in west Kansas
The Great Plains are the nation's breadbasket, but after decades of irrigating crops, the underground water that powers large-scale farming in western Kansas is quickly drying up. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports on a plan to try to preserve more of what's left. DAVID CONDOS, BYLINE: Fly...
Lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'Ethan's Law' mandating parents secure guns in homes with children
Connecticut lawmakers announced Wednesday that they plan to reintroduce federal legislation aimed at parents who leave firearms unsecured in their homes. Ethan’s Law would dictate that adults in homes with children, or anyone else ineligible to own a firearm, would be required to keep their weapons secured. Violators would face fines starting at $500, or, in cases resulting in an injured child, could be imprisoned for up to five years. The law is named for Ethan Song of Guilford who, at age 15, accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun in a friend’s home in 2018. Song’s parents successfully pushed this legislation through the Connecticut legislature in 2019 with bipartisan support.
Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire
A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
Milder winters mean Connecticut's ticks are now active all year long
Milder, shorter winters in Connecticut have all but eliminated tick “seasons” as state officials now say ticks are active year-round. The state’s Active Tick Surveillance Program used to receive 50 tick specimens from December to March. But, in recent months, it’s gotten 800, according to Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who leads the program and is with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
The Accountability Project is expanding!
If a reporter presented a story to me with an exclamation in the headline, I’d probably edit it out but this headline deserves an exclamation point or two. March will mark two years since CT Public launched The Accountability Project. It was an ambitious effort to build an investigative team with three reporters dedicated to uncovering stories across Connecticut. Nearly two years later, I’m happy to report we’ve done that and more—-and now we’re expanding.
Advocates seek additional protections and support for Connecticut's undocumented workers
Immigration activists are urging legislators to support the Connecticut Department of Labor and called on the Biden administration to further expand whistleblower protection for undocumented workers. The meeting, at New Haven City Hall last week, was part of a nationwide effort. The Biden administration shared updated guidance for the Department...
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been a jarring few weeks after several Democratic state lawmakers and other elected officials had their homes hit by gunfire. Last night, police arrested the alleged mastermind behind these shootings. He was a failed candidate for the legislature.
Grieving family members plead for CT legislators to pass Aid in Dying bill
Advocates of the proposed Aid in Dying bill made an emotional plea to state legislators in Hartford on Wednesday to approve the legislation, introduced 15 times in Connecticut since 1994. Jennifer Barahona, a social worker in Fairfield, was back again at the legislature this year to share her mother’s story....
Lamont proposes tax cut for small and mid-sized businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled a proposal Wednesday to cut taxes on more than 120,000 small and mid-sized businesses, saving them collectively as much as $60 million annually starting in 2024. Lamont will ask legislators to pare back the Pass-through Entity Tax, a levy created in 2018 to help business owners...
Connecticut GOP lawmakers counter with their own plan to reduce energy prices
Connecticut Republicans are proposing to reduce the cost of electricity by removing state taxes and surcharges from customer invoices. Rolling back those charges could save the average Connecticut household $210 a year, said state Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, as he announced the GOP’s energy proposal on Tuesday. The...
Gamblers lost record $103M at Massachusetts casinos in December
December was a record month for the gambling industry in Massachusetts, according to the latest revenue report from regulators. MGM Springfield is still well short of the jackpot it projected when regulators approved its license, but the casino appears to have found its footing, with revenues stabilizing at the end of last year.
Researchers say in-home visits boost school attendance for chronically-absent students
Researchers from several colleges in Connecticut said Thursday that a state Department of Education trial program has increased student attendance by fifteen percentage points in the schools where it was put in place. They said the Learner Engagement and Attendance Program turned chronically absent students into regular attendees by supporting...
CT tax receipts surge as Lamont prepares new tax-cutting plan
Projections for state tax receipts ticked upward again Tuesday, pushing the current fiscal year’s surplus beyond $3 billion, according to a new report from Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office and the legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal staff. The consensus report also said surging income, sales and corporation tax receipts...
A losing GOP candidate in N.M. is charged with shootings at homes of Democrats
Political leaders in New Mexico call for accountability after a convicted felon and failed GOP legislative candidate was arrested for conspiring to shoot up homes and offices of elected Democrats.
Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden
A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives. One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.
UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement...
