Connecticut lawmakers announced Wednesday that they plan to reintroduce federal legislation aimed at parents who leave firearms unsecured in their homes. Ethan’s Law would dictate that adults in homes with children, or anyone else ineligible to own a firearm, would be required to keep their weapons secured. Violators would face fines starting at $500, or, in cases resulting in an injured child, could be imprisoned for up to five years. The law is named for Ethan Song of Guilford who, at age 15, accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun in a friend’s home in 2018. Song’s parents successfully pushed this legislation through the Connecticut legislature in 2019 with bipartisan support.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO