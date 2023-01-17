*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my community growing up, food was a scarce resource. In a bid to stay alive, raise their children, and fill their tummies, many parents and children alike spent hours doing manual labor. This helped them get money so they can put food on the table. From around the age of 7 years, I remember we would go to the well-to-do neighbors during the weekends and spend all day tilling their land in exchange for a kilo or two of corn. I didn’t mind doing the manual work or nursing the pain in my back for spending the whole day under the scorching sun tilling the land, but there was an issue that really bothered me given our socio-economic status.

3 DAYS AGO