Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
After being denied food as a form of punishment in childhood, this woman learns the impact of childhood trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my community growing up, food was a scarce resource. In a bid to stay alive, raise their children, and fill their tummies, many parents and children alike spent hours doing manual labor. This helped them get money so they can put food on the table. From around the age of 7 years, I remember we would go to the well-to-do neighbors during the weekends and spend all day tilling their land in exchange for a kilo or two of corn. I didn’t mind doing the manual work or nursing the pain in my back for spending the whole day under the scorching sun tilling the land, but there was an issue that really bothered me given our socio-economic status.
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
Upworthy
Mom reveals how to get children to listen to you without yelling, and parents totally agree
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 23, 2022. It has since been updated. Children often drive their parents up the wall, constantly pushing the limits. In most cases, it takes a parent losing their sh*t for the kids to finally listening to them. Tia Slighthman, a parenting coach, said it doesn't always have to be that way. Slighthman shared an insightful video on TikTok, about setting clear and concrete boundaries with kids so you don't have to yell for them to listen to you. Many parents who watched the video had a lightbulb moment with many vowing to try Slighthman's methods to get their children to listen to them. Slighthman, a parenting coach, teacher and bestselling author is also the mother of two kids.
webnewsobserver.com
Is it love or attachment? Know the difference
We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.
‘Never-Coviders' share what their social lives are like and how they feel about having dodged COVID this far.
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
A remembrance of Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died at the age of 95
The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome at the age of 95 this week. She was nicknamed La Lollo, and she made dozens of movies in the United States and Europe after World War II. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major...
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings
Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
Officials investigate the firebombing on an Illinois Planned Parenthood facility
Authorities in Peoria, Ill., are investigating the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood facility. The attack happened just a few days after the state's governor signed a bill into law that provides protections to abortion providers. Tim Shelley of member station WCBU reports. TIM SHELLEY, BYLINE: The Planned Parenthood clinic in...
psychologytoday.com
Eliminating Guilt, Shame, Regret, and Worry
Regret and shame often result from feelings of guilt. Guilt is a sense of culpability that can be helpful or devastating in one's life. When you make a mistake, own it. Correct it if you can, then let it go. Here's how. It has been said that we are living...
A bus in Alaska that picks up puppies is a fan fav on social media
In the small city of Skagway, Alaska, there is a unique bus service, but it's not for people. The passengers can be loud, but they're pretty well-behaved. (SOUNDBITE OF DOGS BARKING) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The puppy bus is run by a local dog walking and training service called Mo Mountain...
Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that
This week, it'll mark 50 years since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a constitutionally protected right - at least for 49 years. In U.S. history, though, abortion wasn't always controversial. In fact, in colonial America, it was considered a fairly common practice, a private decision made by women and aided mostly by midwives. But in the mid-1800s, a small group of physicians set out to change that. Led by a zealous young doctor named Horatio Storer, they launched a campaign to make abortion illegal in every state. Here are hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah from our history podcast Throughline.
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
The Transition To Motherhood Has A Name: Matrescence. So Why Don't We Talk About It?
The concept of "matrescence" is helping moms feel seen. Here's what to know about this phase of life — and how to navigate it.
Patrons at a Michigan club counter isolation's bad health effects with dance moves
The patrons at a club in Ann Arbor, Mich., aren't your average dance club crowd. Most of them are over 60, like Randy Tessier. RANDY TESSIER: We're a bunch of people that have been dancing in Ann Arbor for 50 years. And you know what? We got old. We can't help that.
Opinion: People Are Unsure About Their Romantic Relationships
Lately, I’ve been having many conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden
A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0