Effective: 2023-01-19 18:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, 2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Thursday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 18.6 Thu 5 pm CST 19.0 18.8 17.4

