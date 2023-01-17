Read full article on original website
RMB
2d ago
The Governor needs to be held accountable for all of this corruption. This is starting to become hilarious to see how Oklahomans are allowing everyone but Stitt to be held accountable. Hypocrisy at is finest. God I love Oklahoma! 😂
Reply
2
Related
kgou.org
Religious charter school test case rests with an Oklahoma board lacking enough members to meet
The nation will be watching to see how an Oklahoma board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders handles a proposed Catholic online school. If approved, the school operated by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City would swing open the door for tax-payer funded, religious instruction at other charter schools. But...
Oklahoma Department of Corrections announces million-dollar investment to recruit medical professionals
Combined, Integris Health and OU Health are eliminating 300 positions, but hope may be on the horizon.
KFOR
Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws
Two bills filed to strengthen state’s seat belt laws. Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Creative...
Oklahoma executions happening at 'unsustainable' pace, attorney general says
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Tuesday to ask for more time between the state's scheduled executions.
KOCO
Oklahoma AG files motion requesting delay for 7 impending executions
Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to allow more time to be conducted between seven impending executions. Oklahoma has 21 executions pending, and the request would push back several by 60 days. One execution is scheduled for nearly every month of 2023. If granted,...
KOCO
Oklahoma’s new attorney general makes big decision about executions
Oklahoma’s new attorney general made a big decision when it comes to executions, saying the state is putting people to death too quickly. Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion on Wednesday, requesting more time between seven of the upcoming executions scheduled. In the motion to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, the AG said the state needs a reassessment and a reset of the current execution schedule.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
KOCO
Legal expert discusses how Athena Brownfield case could play out in court system
CYRIL, Okla. — A legal expert discussed how the Athena Brownfield case could play out in the court system. As KOCO 5 learns more details about the case, it has also led to more questions. We are still in the early stages of the case and getting justice for little Athena.
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to strengthen seat belt laws
A Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to strengthen Oklahoma seat belt laws.
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
OK lawmaker wants to add school supplies to tax-free weekend
An Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to make back-to-school shopping a little less painful for parents in the future.
beckersasc.com
Oklahoma PAs sue state over new administrative rules
The Oklahoma Academy of Physician Assistants is suing the state for new administrative rules made by two agencies that are inconsistent with current state laws, the Oklahoma City Sentinel reported Jan. 15. The organization is suing the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the Oklahoma State Board...
southwestledger.news
Medical marijuana tax collections fall to lowest level in 3 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The legal medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is “bleeding to death” because of illegal activity, said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control. For example, the state’s 7% medical marijuana tax generated $54.7 million in calendar year 2022...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
KOCO
Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
kgou.org
A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic
Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly high school is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
Comments / 4